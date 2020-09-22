Love A Tree? Protect It For Free Thanks To Cerveza Patagonia

Tree lovers can rest assured their beloved trees will be protected by signing up for Cerveza Patagonia's first-ever Tree Protection Program

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy rains. Blistering winds. Furious floods. When it comes to hurricane season, Mother Nature can turn full savage, fast. The tall, beautiful, leafy trees that dare stand in her way often fall victim to the beast. That's why this hurricane season Cerveza Patagonia is giving tree-lovers up and down the east coast facing the wrath of Mother Nature a tree-back guarantee with their first-ever Tree Protection Program. Beginning today, Cerveza Patagonia will protect that tree that's been in your backyard forever. You know, the one you've been climbing since you were little or the one you love to lay under with a good book. Get protection, and if you lose a tree to a hurricane this year Cerveza Patagonia will replace it.

In line with its mission to help restore and preserve the environment one tree at a time, Cerveza Patagonia has a commitment to plant a tree for every case of beer sold.1 The Tree Protection Program expands on that commitment and the beer's role as trees' best friend by planting a new tree for every tree lost due to a hurricane.

While traditional protection policies typically focus on removing trees that are damaged by heavy rainfall and strong winds, Cerveza Patagonia's tree-back guarantee is a giver, not a taker. This tree-loving beer brand knows that the trees in your yard hold memories. So instead of focusing on removing damaged trees, Cerveza Patagonia's Tree Protection Program will help restore and revive Mother Nature's green giants by giving you a new sapling to ensure people have new trees to enjoy, grow and love for years to come.

"Being from Florida, I understand the pain of hurricane season all too well," said Alexander Monroy, Sr. Brand Director for Cerveza Patagonia. "As a brand that already plants a tree for every case of beer we sell, we saw a unique opportunity to help people in a meaningful way this Hurricane season."

Designed to bring awareness to the brand's tree planting and sustainability mission, Cerveza Patagonia's Tree Protection will launch on September 21st and run until October 30th. Visit cervezapatagonia.com/treeprotection to submit your information for a chance to protect your trees.

Check out the brand's Tree Protection Program commercial at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0bTkvOAwO0&feature=youtu.be.

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 9/21/20 and ends 10/30/20. See Official Rules at cervezapatagonia.com/treeprotection for prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Cerveza Patagonia

Cerveza Patagonia is a member of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands, and is a premium lager inspired by the mountainous region of Patagonia. Cerveza Patagonia pilsner has a golden color, slightly sweet taste, and refreshing, crisp finish with a 5.4% ABV. It is brewed in the U.S. using the finest barley and hops, including Cascade hops from Patagonia. In the U.S., Cerveza Patagonia has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to become a tree-positive brand, meaning it will plant one tree for each case of beer that is sold. Visit www.cervezapatagonia.com for more information.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

1$1.00 to National Forest Foundation for every Cerveza Patagonia case equivalent sold from 1/1/20 through 12/31/20, maximum $300,000.

