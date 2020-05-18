LOUD(TM) Energy Drink By Stance Supplements® Lands Exclusively At NUTRISHOP® Along With #DrinkLOUD Playlists

NUTRISHOP® is cranking up the volume in the energy drink category with a new, refreshing beverage.

HENDERSON, Nev., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NUTRISHOP®, a national retail nutrition, wellness, and supplement franchise, today announced the debut of LOUD™ energy drink by Stance Supplements® at NUTRISHOP® stores nationwide and online at NutrishopUSA.com.

LOUD™ is not like other sugar-laden, crash-inducing "energy" drinks on the market. LOUD™ cranks up the volume on flavor and formula while boasting zero sugar and promoting extreme energy, thermogenesis, and more. It packs a punch with a whopping 320 mg of caffeine, along with a unique mix of energy-friendly B vitamins, Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), L-Carnitine, Co-Enzyme Q10, and nootropics.

"I felt the energy from LOUD right away – more than any other energy drink," said Kyle Spicer, a NUTRISHOP® franchisee who owns two stores in Tennessee (Franklin and The Gulch Nashville) and is a self-professed energy drink junkie. "It was good, clean, smooth energy with no crash. I shared some with a couple of guys in my store, and they came back later wanting to buy a case."

Launching in two refreshing flavors – Blue Razz Candy and Tropical Sunrise – LOUD™ aims to give consumers that intense boost of energy they crave when they need it most. Whether it's first thing in the morning before a workout session or yet another Zoom conference call – or any time they want to turn up the volume on the task at hand – LOUD™ will take center stage and help them power through.

"You haven't tried a drink like LOUD," said Madison Avedikian, a NUTRISHOP® franchisee in Brea, Calif., adding that she can't wait to share this product with her customers. "The energy, intensity, and taste are incredible! I would recommend this to anyone who needs to turn it up a notch or two!"

To crank up the volume even more, NUTRISHOP® has created #DrinkLOUD playlists on Spotify to share with anyone who loves high-energy music and loves to jam. From #DrinkLOUD Hip Hop to #DrinkLOUD Hard Rock and even #DrinkLOUD EDM, there are some thumping beats for everyone.

For those who are always on the lookout for the latest and greatest energy-boosting beverage, LOUD™ definitely hits the spot. LOUD™ is available exclusively at NUTRISHOP® stores nationwide and online at NutrishopUSA.com.

About Stance Supplements®

Stance Supplements was founded in 2014 to fill a void in the sports nutrition industry. With so many unscrupulous companies making bold – and often false – claims without reliable human studies backing them up, the founders of Stance Supplements® decided it was time for a change. It was time to make their STANCE on quality and efficacy known. Some of the brand's most popular products include Power ATP™, BCAA Complex™, Merk™, and LipoTropic™. For more information, visit www.stancesupplements.com.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. NUTRISHOP® stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The NUTRISHOP® business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit www.NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA.

