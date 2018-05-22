Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired "The Walking Dead" Wine Collection

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Winemaker Lot18 has once again teamed up with AMC to produce a limited-edition collection of wine based on the badass women featured on the mega popular "The Walking Dead" series, which is coming up on its ninth season. These bottles make great gifts for fans of the worldwide hit show, as well as anyone who enjoys a quality bottle of wine. Each bottle will include a specially designed label, making it the perfect beverage anytime.

These collectable bottles can be ordered exclusively at Lot18.com/TheWalkingDead while supplies last. For the new bottles, Lot18 teamed up with legendary artist Brian Rood, whose work can be seen within global franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Marvel and AMC's "The Walking Dead", to design the new labels. The individually selected wines were carefully crafted by the team at Lot18 to highlight the strong female leads from the show - Carol, Michonne and Maggie.

"The Walking Dead" female-inspired wine collection will include the following:

Carol:

Maternal and protective, Carol may come off as soft, almost delicate, at first, but like this Monterey County rosé, she turns out to be anything but once unleashed. The bright strawberry and watermelon flavors of this intriguing wine surge forth on the palate, along with a complexity and quiet inner strength that few rosés possess. When it comes to quenching your thirst and sense of adventure, this is a wine that gets the job done — but on its own terms.

Michonne:

Vibrant and gutsy, yet controlled, this Spanish Tempranillo is as badass as the katana-wielding Michonne. And like her weapon of choice, it will slice you to your very core with its focused acidity and pure, concentrated flavors of cherry and plum. Despite the driven, dominating fruit shown on the palate, however, the finish is warm, charming and pleasant, easily inviting you back for another sip. Trust your gut and take it — you'll be forever loyal.

Maggie:

As a farmer's daughter, Maggie would have appreciated the care and dedication that went into growing the grapes for this expressive red blend of 60% Petite Sirah and 40% Zinfandel. Featuring bold blackberry and blueberry flavors and medium-firm tannins on the finish, this wine is a true crowd-pleaser — robust, dependable and easy to love, much like Maggie herself. Raise a glass of this memorable red to the idea of finding true love, even amid a zombie apocalypse.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, "The Walking Dead" reigns as television's most watched drama for adults 18-49. "The Walking Dead" tells the story of the months and years that follow a zombie apocalypse, and follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series is executive produced by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero and Tom Luse. "The Walking Dead" will air its ninth season on AMC in late 2018.

About AMC

AMC is home to some of the most popular and acclaimed programs on television. AMC was the first basic cable network to ever win the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Drama Series with "Mad Men" in 2008, which then went on to win the coveted award four years in a row, before "Breaking Bad" won it in 2013 and 2014. The network's series "The Walking Dead" is the highest-rated series in cable history and the number one show on television among adults 18-49 for the last five years. AMC's other current original drama series include "Better Call Saul," "Fear the Walking Dead," "Into the Badlands," "Humans," "Preacher," "The Son" and the forthcoming "The Terror," "McMafia," "Lodge 49" and "Dietland." AMC also explores authentic worlds and discussion with original shows like "Talking Dead," "Talking with Chris Hardwick," "Comic Book Men" and "Ride with Norman Reedus." AMC is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc. and its sister networks include IFC, SundanceTV, BBC America and WE tv. AMC is available across all platforms, including on-air, online, on demand and mobile.

About Lot18

Founded in 2010, Lot18 provides the best possible prices on high-quality wine. Lot18 employs a team of experts who work closely with quality-driven winemakers around the world. The wines selected are unique in their own right, and represent the highest quality and value. In early 2013, Lot18 launched Tasting Room, a unique wine club offering an unprecedented level of customization and personalization. Tasting Room is now the fastest growing wine club in the United States.

"The Walking Dead" Online

For more information about the series, go to the official The Walking Dead Facebook Page and follow @TheWalkingDead on Twitter and Instagram. Join the conversation with #TheWalkingDead.

Lot18 Online

For more information about the Lot18, go to their official Facebook Page and follow @Lot18 on Twitter. Join the conversation with #TWDwine.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lot18--amc-launch-sales-for-new-female-inspired-the-walking-dead-wine-collection-300652895.html

SOURCE Lot18