Lost Spirits Distillery Named "World's Best Distillery Tour" for Second Year Running

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based Lost Spirits Distillery has been named the "World's Best Distillery Tour" for the second year running in the 2019 Tourism Challenge by Drinks International London.

The innovative American distillery, run by Bryan Davis, has once again been recognized as offering the most exciting distillery experience in the world. Often referred to as the "Willy Wonka" of booze, and Disneyland for adults, the distillery combines traditional methods with hyper-modern distillation techniques. It then showcases the spirits in an absurd labyrinth of tasting rooms. The hour-and-a-half journey boasts navy rum served on a boat ride, a trek through the jungle and brandy served on a floating carousel with dragons.

Last year, Lost Spirits swept the distillery experience awards globally, being named "World's Best Distillery Tour" by Drinks International, and "America's Best Distillery Experience" by the American Distilling Institute. The distillery also tied for the "World's Best Distillery Experience" award from The Spirits Business UK. In the same year, the distillery obtained a coveted Liquid Gold Award in Jim Murray's Whisky Bible, and a Global Master award for its Jamaican Rum (beating out Havana Club Maestro – the reigning champion from Cuba).

Lost Spirits is unlike any other distillery. According to Davis, "The space and products are all about imagination, something we could all use a little more of in our 21st century lives. It's such an honor to see so many people come through and leave with a smile. It makes all of the hard-work worthwhile."

While Davis and his team of distillers, and scientists design each spirit, the exotic tour is an experience that is constantly evolving.

The Lost Spirits Distillery tasting and experience can be booked in advance by reservation only. Tours fill-up quickly and are consistently sold out weeks in advance. The distillery is not open to the public. To schedule a visit please click here.

About Drinks International: Established in 1972, Drinks International is the only magazine devoted exclusively to the global spirits, wines and beers market, providing its readership of international drinks buyers with news on all the latest developments and trends within the global drinks industry.

About Lost Spirits: Lost Spirits Distillery LLC is a celebrated California distillery engaged in the research, design, and development of new culinary experiences within distilled spirits. The distillery has previously received multiple best in class designations and international awards for its rums and whiskies. The distillery was named Global Innovator of the Year in 2015 for its work on barrel aging of spirits. www.lostspirits.net

