Look No Further, Fall's 'Best Fest' is Back: Samuel Adams Celebrates 30th Anniversary of OctoberFest

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The brewers at Samuel Adams announce the return of Sam Adams OctoberFest – the #1 selling fall seasonal beer that has won an unprecedented 125 international awards in its 30-year history. Sam Adams OctoberFest is highly anticipated by drinkers each season and is back this autumn in time to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

From its deep red amber color to the roasted caramel aroma, the return of OctoberFest signals the season's change, ushering in fall. The beer is a traditional Oktoberfest märzen style that uses a proprietary blend of four different malts to create a rich, smooth almost creamy beer perfect for when the weather begins to turn a little cool and crisp. The malt backbone creates the sweetness of toffee notes, balanced with just enough bite from the hops.

Sam Adams OctoberFest beer is rooted in celebration. In 1810, the Oktoberfest tradition was born in Munich, Germany when the Crown Prince's wedding was marked with a 16-day party and märzen beer. Over the years, brewers lightened the centerpiece beer so locals and visitors could drink more of it. Today, enthusiasts can savor the traditional malty flavor of Sam Adams OctoberFest all season long and at special events across the country.

True to its origin, Sam Adams OctoberFest is perfect for fall celebrations. It pairs well with hearty fall dishes like lamb, pot roast, bratwurst or burgers. Fans of this German lager will appreciate the heirloom Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Tettnang Tettnanger Noble hops and note the sweet blend of malts for a balanced brew.

Jim Koch, Sam Adams Founder & Brewer, on OctoberFest 30th Anniversary:

"Sam Adams OctoberFest is fall in a glass, brewed for the good times it was both named for and continues to inspire. In keeping with tradition, our brewers have meticulously maintained the integrity of this classic Oktoberfest beer for thirty years. In that time, we've watched drinkers rally behind Sam Adams OctoberFest in unique ways, from stocking up on the seasonal the moment it hits shelves, to participating in stein hoisting competitions at festivals. As we celebrate its return with over 125 awards under our lederhosen, we're proud to call OctoberFest the 'Best Fest' out there."

Celebrating the Season with Sam Adams:

Sam Adams OctoberFest is perfect for bringing people together this fall. Join Sam Adams at one of many celebrations including Oktoberfest Zinzinnati™ in Cincinnati, Wynwood Octoberfest in Miami or at our own Boston Brewery Tap Room's OctoberFest on September 26–27.

OctoberFest Availability:

OctoberFest will be available beginning in early August. The beer will be available in six-pack and twelve-pack bottles, twenty-four-pack and twenty-eight-pack bottle loose cases, twelve-pack cans, on draft and in cans on JetBlue flights. OctoberFest will also be available in the Samuel Adams Fall Variety Pack alongside other seasonal offerings like the all new Kosmic Sour. Prices vary by market. To find where OctoberFest is available near you and to learn more, visit Samueladams.com/find-a-sam.

While OctoberFest will have the same great, award-winning taste, packaging will reflect the redesigned look rolled out earlier this year with the iconic Samuel Adams blue. Hues of seasonal orange and the corresponding amber haze of OctoberFest will showcase the beer on US shelves this fall.

