Longhouse Wines Signs With Scout Distribution, Continues Expansion Throughout San Diego and Orange County

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Longhouse Wines, a local San Diego wine company launched in 2017, announces it's signing with Scout Distribution, as it continues expansion throughout San Diego and Orange County. The award-winning wine brand recently increased production 232% over 2019 production levels to meet surging demand.

"We are thrilled to have Longhouse Wines join the Scout Family! Their styles are a perfect complement to our portfolio as we continue to curate a high-quality, approachable wine program. They share our passion for bringing the best product and memorable customer service experience to our accounts," said Lisa Penwell Govenar, Sr. Director of Accounts, Scout Distribution.

Founded by brothers Ryan and Andrew Jacobson, Longhouse Wines produces wines sourced from small "mom & pop" vineyards around California, with an emphasis on premium AVAs like the Sierra Foothills, Sonoma, and Monterey. The wines are characterized by refreshing natural acidity, complexity, and attention to detail. The name 'Longhouse' originates from a memorable childhood fort bearing the same name.

"Scout Distribution represents everything that a distribution partner should be. Their 'rising tide lifts all boats' approach is what separates them from the rest. From brand awareness to product positioning, they are constantly pushing to further the advancement of their entire portfolio. We are excited to work with the Scout team as we build together," said Ryan Jacobson.

Longhouse will initially offer three wines through Scout, with plans to release a new wine every three months. The initial offerings include:

2016 Monterey County Pinot Noir - An old vine Pinot Noir with concentrated red fruit notes and bright acidity.

2017 Sierra Foothills GSM Red Blend - A Rhone-style French blend, 70% Syrah, 20% Grenache, 10% Mourvedre.

2019 Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc - Produced in 100% Stainless Steel with notes of lemon zest, stone fruit, and tropical undertones.

Andrew Jacobson explains, "The San Diego community has been amazing from the beginning. All of the positive feedback from stores, restaurants, and consumers has allowed us to create high-quality wines that we are proud of."

"Seeing what Longhouse Wines has been able to accomplish with a team of two in San Diego has been very impressive, and we look forward to partnering up with them to help drive their sales forward. The wines they produce are fantastic and we couldn't be more excited to have them on board," commented Anthony Levas, Vice President, Scout Distribution.

Ryan adds, "One thing that is worth mentioning is that the company culture at Scout is something special. They're all working long hours on little sleep but are having so much fun, you can't help but want to be a part of it."

Media Contact:

Ryan Jacobson

Phone: (607)267-2114

Email: Ryan@longhousewine.com

Related Images

longhouse-wines.jpg

Longhouse Wines

Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, GSM Red Blend

longhouse-wines-logo.png

Longhouse Wines Logo

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/longhouse-wines-signs-with-scout-distribution-continues-expansion-throughout-san-diego-and-orange-county-301042880.html

SOURCE Longhouse Wines