Loch Lomond Group Appoints Stoli Group® USA as Exclusive Importer, Responsible for the Marketing, Sales and Distribution of its Scotch Whisky Portfolio

Partnership will begin by expanding the footprint of Loch Lomond and Glen Scotia whiskies in key U.S. states

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Loch Lomond Group announced that Stoli Group® USA, LLC will take over the U.S. importation, distribution, sales and marketing for Loch Lomond Group's portfolio of award-winning Scotch whiskies, effective immediately. Founded in 1814, Loch Lomond is one of the largest privately held distilleries in the world, producing single malts and blends. The group also operates Glen Scotia, a boutique, traditional single malt distillery that opened its doors in 1832 in the 'Victorian Whisky Capital of the World,' Campbeltown. Each is a fine example of its region and style, redolent of the landscape and history which has shaped Scotland's unique spirit.

Colin Matthews, President & CEO of Loch Lomond Group commented: "We are delighted by this new partnership. The strength of the Loch Lomond brands and our heritage, packaging, and product quality, along with the depth and breadth of our stocks, will combine with Stoli Group USA's sales and marketing expertise and its distributor network in order to enable us to accelerate growth significantly in the USA, the world's #1 single malt Scotch market in volume and value. Forbes McMullin, our Vice President of Sales for the U.S., will be leading the transition for Loch Lomond Group."

Patrick Piana, President & CEO of Stoli Group USA, said, "We've continued to significantly build our eponymous core vodka brand whilst introducing innovations and entering new categories, including tequila, bourbon, rum, and now, single malt Scotch whisky through our distribution partnership with the Loch Lomond Group. Beyond the compatibility of our portfolios, we felt this was a strong fit as our companies' cultures combine expertize, rigor and structure with an empowering, and entrepreneurial spirit."

Brian Cox, CMO of Stoli Group USA, added, "True to the Loch Lomond motto of 'Never Follow,' these single malt Scotch whiskies will be marketed in a new and distinctive manner, so that they constitute a set of truly differentiated assets for our distributor and retail partners to take to market. The brand equity, stock profile and retail selling price range will enable us to enter not only the mainstream single malt market, but also the broader whiskey category in order to compete with Bourbon, Irish and Canadian whiskies, and thereby recruit new consumers into the Scotch whisky category."

Loch Lomond Group boasts several highly acclaimed whiskies. Stoli Group will initially concentrate on the launch of three single malts from Loch Lomond: the Original, a non-aged declared single; the 12 Year Old, a non-chill filtered, 46% ABV expression; and the 18 Year Old, a full-bodied, rounded Scotch. Joining those will be the Glen Scotia range of maritime-influenced peated and non-peated single malts, which will appeal to connoisseurs of Island and Islay Scotch whiskies.

About Loch Lomond Group

Loch Lomond Group produces some of the finest Scotch Whisky in the world with a portfolio present in more than 100 international markets. In addition to several high quality blends, its Loch Lomond Distillery produces single malts and is situated in one of the world's most naturally beautiful locations. Its Glen Scotia Distillery is one of only two in the region that have maintained production from the heady days of Campbeltown whisky in the 1830s.

About Stoli Group USA

Stoli Group USA, LLC is a U.S. importer and marketer of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2013, Stoli Group USA is a subsidiary of SPI Group based out of Luxemburg, one of the world's most dynamic wine and spirits organizations.

