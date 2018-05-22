Living Essentials, LLC Announces 5-hour(TM) TEA

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Essentials, LLC, the makers of 5-hour ENERGY® shots, announces 5-hour™ TEA shots, a product line that's available now in peach tea flavor. Just like 5-hour ENERGY® shots, 5-hour™ TEA shots are quick, simple, and made for hard-working people.

"5-hour™ TEA shots contain ingredients derived from green tea leaves, has zero sugar, four calories, and a blend of vitamins and nutrients," said Melissa Skabich, Living Essentials' communications director. "It's a great way to get back to 100 percent when your battery is running low."

The 1.93 oz. bottles don't require refrigeration, making 5-hour™ TEA shots an excellent option for people on the go. Just pop one in your bag for portable energy at the ready.

5-hour™ TEA shots are available in stores now or online at shop5hourenergy.com.

