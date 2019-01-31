Liquor in South Africa, 2018: Size & State of the Industry; Influencing Factors; and Competition
The Liquor Industry in South Africa 2018
provides statistics for the sector, describes current conditions and trends, and discusses the impact of new regulations and other factors influencing the success of the sector.
Included in the report are profiles of 48 producers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers of alcoholic beverages including the major grocery retailers, major wine and spirits producers such as Distell and DGB as well as numerous independent wine farms.
The Liquor Industry:
The South African liquor industry, including manufacture, wholesale and retail, is valued at between R106.1bn and R129bn. The industry is considered mature and growth is largely organic.
Total 2017 liquor consumed was almost 4.24 billion litres, reflecting growth of 1.9% over 2016, driven by a growing population, aggressive expansion in retail liquor and product premiumisation. Growth is expected in 2018 despite the poor economic climate and will be aided by currency weakness reflected in rising exports.
Industry Developments: The Liquor Amendment Bill is expected to have a significant effect on the sector. In the wine industry, there is an ongoing decline in primary grape producer numbers and area under vines as the sector remains largely unsustainable at current input cost levels.
The illegal and illicit liquor trade continues to have a major impact on the industry and the fiscus, and it is estimated that approximately 50% of liquor consumed in sub-Saharan Africa is produced illegally.
The expansion of major grocery retailers' liquor brands, including Tops and LiquorShop, has substantially changed liquor retail in South Africa. The burgeoning craft gin industry indicates there is still room for new players and growth and innovation in the industry.
Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Health Issues
5.3. Illegal and Illicit Liquor Trade
5.4. Rising Operating Costs
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Labour
5.7. Cyclicality
5.8. Environmental
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
APPENDIX 1 - SUMMARY OF MAJOR PLAYERS
- Producers/Wholesalers of Liquor
- Retailers
- Distributors
Companies Profiled
- Backsberg Estate Cellars CC
- Beadica 276 CC
- Berfin Worldwide (Pty) Ltd
- Big Daddy's Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Boland Wingerde Internasionaal Ltd
- Cool Wines (Pty) Ltd
- De Waal Wines (Pty) Ltd
- De Wetshof Estate (Pty) Ltd
- DGB (Pty) Ltd
- Diageo South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Diamonds Discount Liquor (Pty) Ltd
- Distell Group Ltd
- Edward Snell and Company (Pty) Ltd
- Excelsior Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Fairview Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Graham Beck Enterprises (Pty) Ltd
- Kleine Zalze Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Lanzerac Estate Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Liquor City-The Liquor Boys CC
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Morgenster (1711) (Pty) Ltd
- NCP Alcohols (Pty) Ltd
- Newshelf 1167 (Pty) Ltd
- Ocean Traders International Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Oranjerivier Wynkelders Co-Operative Ltd
- P C Kelders (Pty) Ltd
- Pernod Ricard South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Picardi Hotelle (Pty) Ltd
- Picardi Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- Really Great Brand Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Robertson Kooperatiewe Wynmakery Ltd
- Robinson Liquors (Pty) Ltd
- Rustenberg Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Simonsig Wines (Pty) Ltd
- South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)
- SPAR Group Ltd (The)
- Spier Farm Management (Pty) Ltd
- Stellenbosch Vineyards (Pty) Ltd
- Tiger Brands Ltd
- Van Loveren Vineyards (Pty) Ltd
- Vergelegen Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Vinimark Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Warshay Investments (Pty) Ltd
- Wines of the World Distributors (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths (Pty) Ltd
- Zandwijk Wines (Pty) Ltd
- Zidela Wines (Pty) Ltd
