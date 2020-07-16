Liquid I.V. Continues To Change The World, Launches New Seaberry Hydration Multiplier With Fully Sustainable Packaging Materials

Wellness industry leader takes another big step in their pursuit of total sustainability. Inspired by a mission trip to Nepal, Liquid I.V. is launching their newest product, Seaberry, along with a YouTube documentary that captures the journey.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness brand Liquid (removed comma) I.V., known for their innovative, clean electrolyte drink mixes, is taking another big step in their pursuit of total sustainability by launching a new Hydration Multiplier with fully sustainable packaging materials, inspired by their mission trip to Nepal in 2019. Seaberry Hydration Multiplier is available exclusively on Liquid-iv.com for a limited time only.

As part Liquid I.V.'s commitment to global sustainability, the Hydration Multiplier packaging experience was overhauled with a 100% environmentally sustainable outer carton, and its first ever compostable hydration stick. The carton is made of rPET plastic (recycled polyethylene terephthalate), which is taken from landfills to reduce existing trash, and is 100% circular economy, which minimizes the amount of waste produced in the recycling process. The sticks are 100% compostable and will disintegrate into the earth with no waste left behind, enriching the soil for new things to grow.

"Sustainability is so important to us, and when you see places like Nepal with no infrastructure to clean up the city or any recycling programs – you look at that and think to yourself, 'I don't want to add to this problem.' Our next thought was, 'How do we create lasting change?'" - Sean Lavin, VP of Mission, shares.

In 2019, as part of their Change The World mission, the Liquid I.V. team traveled to Nepal to bring Hydration Multiplier and medical supplies to those with limited access to healthcare. While in Nepal, the team discovered wild seaberries on a hillside, which would become the inspiration for their newest flavor. Seaberries are a superfruit from the foothills of the Himalayas with more than 190 bioactive nutrients. They are rich in Omegas and antioxidants, which have been known to support healthy immune function. The unique flavor profile is a combination of nectarine and mixed berries. Each stick contains real Seaberry powder sourced straight from the Himalayas.

"I remember traveling back from Nepal with the team and thinking, 'What can we do to help more?' The combination of fully sustainable packaging materials and sourcing Seaberries straight from the Himalayan region is another big step in our pursuit of total sustainability. Our goal is to take everything we learn from this small-batch run and eventually apply it across all Liquid I.V. products," says Liquid I.V.'s CEO and Founder, Brandin Cohen.

With the launch of Seaberry Hydration Multiplier, Liquid I.V. will be releasing a six-episode YouTube series called "Changing The World: Our Journey" – that explores the 6 days they spent in Nepal. The team documented their experiences as they traveled through the impoverished nation from village to village giving back the people of Nepal. The series is an homage to the nation with which they felt such a strong connection.

About Liquid I.V.: Liquid I.V. is a health-science nutrition and wellness company based out of El Segundo, CA, created to fuel life's adventures. Their drink mixes are great tasting, non-GMO, made in the USA, and contain no artificial ingredients. Liquid I.V. utilizes Cellular Transport Technology (CTT®) designed to enhance rapid absorption of water and other key ingredients into the bloodstream – helping consumers feel better, faster. 1 stick of Liquid I.V. can provide 2-3x the hydration of water alone and contains 5 essential vitamins. As part of their 1 to1 Giveback Mission to Change the World, Liquid I.V. has donated over 5M servings to people in need around the globe.

Liquid I.V. can be found in more than 30,000 doors across the country including the world's leading specialty, big box and online retailers including: Costco, Whole Foods, Target, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, Albertsons, and many more. For more information, please visit www.liquid-iv.com .

SOURCE Liquid I.V.