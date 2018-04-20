Lipton Partners with WE to Empower and Support Female Tea Farmers in Kenya

Tea company commits to providing financial and business tools to 80,000 Kenyan women

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipton and WE are working together to empower 80,000 women in tea farming communities across Kenya by providing them access to financial and business skills training. Program participants will learn financial fundamentals from budgeting and cost-pricing to creating business plans and applying for loans in addition to:

Financial literacy including communication, bookkeeping and loan distribution

Leadership fundamentals like conducting corporate elections, drafting policies and establishing group constitutions

Entrepreneurship tools from marketing to pricing

Health management, including stress and substance abuse education

Powered by WE's 'Track Your Impact' promise, tea drinkers can help support the program by purchasing their favorite Lipton product with a Track Your Impact sticker. Each sticker has a code that consumers can enter on we.org/Lipton to see exactly where and how every purchase has made an impact on women tea farming communities. Lipton's Track Your Impact products are available now at grocery retailers nationwide while supplies last.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to support the women tea farmers in Kenya, and are keen to let people know that their Lipton purchase makes a difference in these women's lives," said George Hamilton, Tea Director at Unilever. "Our goal is to help them build a cycle of learning, sharing and empowerment within their communities that will help future generations of Kenyan families."

Lipton and WE recently visited Kenya to speak with the tea farmers and see how the program was making a difference in their lives. Hear more from the women about this important initiative at YouTube.com/LiptonTea.

"The impact of the partnership between Lipton and WE is monumental. It will empower tens of thousands of women in tea farming communities, providing them with the opportunity and knowledge to access financial tools and support their families and communities," said Roxanne Joyal, CEO of ME to WE, the social enterprise to WE.

For more information about the Lipton partnership with WE, visit we.org/lipton.

About Lipton Tea

With more than 125 years of experience, Lipton is one of the world's great refreshment brands, with tea-based drinks including leaf tea, infusions, and ready-to-drink iced tea. For more information, please visit www.Lipton.com.

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Personal Care, Food & Refreshment and Home Care products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com

About WE

WE is a family of organizations making doing good, doable. WE Charity empowers domestic and international change. ME to WE is a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity. WE Day fills stadiums around the world for the greatest celebration of social good. WE enables youth and families to better the world – supporting 2,500+ local and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly benefit their local communities and the world. Globally, WE's teams in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have provided more than 1 million people with clean water, built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the movement today at WE.org.

