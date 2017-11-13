Limited Edition Jim Beam® Distiller's Cut Offers Bourbon Lovers A Memorable Taste For The Holidays

Hand selected by Jim Beam master distiller Fred Noe, the unfiltered*, premium bourbon is now available nationwide

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam®, the world's No. 1 bourbon, has released Jim Beam® Distiller's Cut, a premium, unfiltered*, 100-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. This limited time offering was personally selected by Fred Noe, Jim Beam's seventh generation Master Distiller, and is available nationwide.

"We skipped the chill filtration process, so the liquid gets from barrel to bottle a little differently," said Noe. "The result is unique to other Jim Beam offerings, with a fuller taste and longer finish compared to your typical bourbon."

Jim Beam Distiller's Cut is a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey aged five to six years that features a medium body and combines caramel sweetness with charred oak, enriched with light fruit notes. The premium expression offers a smooth and complex mouthfeel with a warm, lightly charred oak finish – the perfect gift for a bourbon lover looking to try something different this holiday season. It has a dark amber color with aromas of soft charred oak, sweet caramel, vanilla and hints of dried fruit.

"At Jim Beam, we are consistently innovating to offer our consumers a wide range of products. Jim Beam Distiller's Cut is different from our other products because of the post-aging process," said Rob Mason, Vice President of North American Whiskey at Beam Suntory. "Our Master Distiller has decided to release this batch at a time when bourbon drinkers, more than ever, are anxious to discover something unique."

After aging, bourbon typically goes through a chill filtration process, which involves forcing the liquid through a dense filter to remove fatty acids formed during distillation. Jim Beam Distiller's Cut skips this step, which results in a fuller taste and palate feel. This can also cause the liquid to look cloudier compared to filtered bourbons, especially on the rocks.

Jim Beam Distiller's Cut is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks and has a suggested retail price of $22.99 for 750ML. Find it at select retailers nationwide starting this month, on shelves alongside Jim Beam's other premium offerings including Jim Beam Black® Bourbon, Jim Beam® Double Oak Bourbon finished in oak, Jim Beam® Rye Whiskey and Jim Beam® Bonded Bourbon.

