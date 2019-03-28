LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitcher Earns Prestigious 2019 Red Dot Design Award and Achieves Over 200% of Funding Goal Via Kickstarter

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStraw®, a globally-recognized water industry pioneer and developer of innovative water filtration solutions, today announced the company's first housewares product –the LifeStraw Home water filter pitcher - was awarded the prestigious 2019 Red Dot Design Award—a distinction recognizing outstanding and high-quality design. The Red Dot Award is one of the most celebrated worldwide design competitions, drawing more than 5,500 product submissions from 55 countries this year. The company also announced a successful Kickstarter campaign for this product, finishing this week at over 200% of launch funding goal.

The LifeStraw Home was inspired by the clean lines of Scandinavian design with form, function and social responsibility in mind. Officially launched this month via Kickstarter, the shatter-resistant, borosilicate glass, seven-cup LifeStraw Home pitcher is beautiful enough to sit atop a table or counter and delivers powerful, first-of-its-kind filtration, addressing a wide range of contaminants including bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, mercury and other heavy metals as well as chemicals and chlorine. Kickstarter backers proved the demand for such a product as LifeStraw earned over 200% above launch goal funding in less than three weeks.

"Growing concerns over microplastics contamination, numerous boil-water orders, and reports of other toxins in our water systems necessitated a powerful solution for home use," said Alison Hill, managing director of LifeStraw. "We curated optimal materials to create a modern glass water filter pitcher that is beautiful, powerful and globally-impactful. Earning the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design validates five years of hard work fusing design and technological excellence within a simple, clean product."

An international panel of 40 independent designers, design professors and journalists were charged with reviewing, testing and discussing products prior to selecting winners. Products were judged on innovation, functionality, quality, longevity and ergonomics. The LifeStraw Home, collaboratively designed by LifeStraw's Alison Hill and Jean Luc Madier in conjunction with Soren Rose and Marcus Madsen of Soren Rose Studio, earned a Red Dot Award for Product Design, a mark revered as an international seal of outstanding design quality. The official presentation of the Red Dot Awards will take place on July 8, 2019 in Essen, Germany at the Aalto Theatre, an opera house designed by Alvar Aalto.

A recognized pioneer in water filtration and purification, LifeStraw has developed a suite of products used by outdoor enthusiasts, communities in developing nations, and vulnerable populations that transform contaminated water into potable water. The company's core expertise, backed by science and held to the highest available standards, was re-imagined and optimized within the LifeStraw Home.

Additionally, LifeStraw's commitment to design extends beyond visual aesthetic and high performance as each LifeStraw Home pitcher also provides global impact through LifeStraw's Give Back program. Each LifeStraw Home pitcher and filter replacement pack purchased ensures that a school child in need receives access to safe drinking water for an entire school year. This program provides social give back with the initial purchase and for the lifetime of LifeStraw Home ownership, expanding the give back with every replacement filter pack purchased.

About LifeStraw

LifeStraw makes water safe to drink. The company has earned a global reputation as a pioneer and innovator in water filtration technology that transforms microbiologically-contaminated water into safe, potable drinking water. The first LifeStraw, introduced in 1996 in partnership with the Carter Center, has been instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Time-tested in some of the harshest environments around the world, LifeStraw products are today used in households, clinics and schools across 64 countries, and revered by outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travellers and home users. LifeStraw products are sold in retail stores across North America and online at www.lifestraw.com.

