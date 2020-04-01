LifeFuels Named Silver Winner of 2020 Edison Awards

World's First Smart Nutrition Bottle Earns Medal In Best Consumer Electronics

RESTON, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeFuels, the world's first smart nutrition bottle, is proud to be honored by the 2020 Edison Awards with a Silver Medal in Best Consumer Electronics. LifeFuels is recognized for its outstanding innovation and dedication to improving consumers' lives and as a game-changing product in today's technology-driven society.

The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Recognition by the Edison Awards is one of the highest accolades a company can receive for the successful launch of a revolutionary new product. Nominees are reviewed by a panel of more than 3,000 business executives and academics who evaluate based on concept, value, delivery and impact.

LifeFuels' smart nutrition bottle turns ordinary water into a beverage packed with flavor and essential vitamins and nutrients, and allows consumers to track hydration through its connected app. Using LifeFuels Bottle and FuelPods also lowers production costs, reduces waste and provides an eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic bottles.

This Edison Award is the culmination of years of innovation and development by the LifeFuels team. First concepted in 2006 and prototyped in 2014, the LifeFuels team has been hard at work over the past five years to deliver a product that would be truly impactful for consumers.

"At LifeFuels, we are tirelessly working to be a game changing brand, and are constantly innovating to power people's performance in more dynamic ways," Jonathon Perrelli, LifeFuels Co-Founder and CEO, said. "Receiving this prestigious award truly solidifies our hard work and determination over the years. We are honored to be named an Edison Awards finalist."

The 2020 Edison Award joins a long list of awards that LifeFuels has received for its outstanding innovation and product design. Among those include numerous CES Innovation Awards, Great Places to Work certification, and "Best Beverage Concept Finalist" in World Beverage Innovation. Most recently, LifeFuels won the 2020 Business Intelligence Group Innovation Awards, and was also added to the shortlist for The Sports Technology Awards 2020.

About LifeFuels

LifeFuels is the creator of the world's first smart nutrition bottle. Founded by Jonathon Perrelli and Rob Lawson-Shanks, the beverage technology company was created with a simple mission: to help people feel their best from the inside out. LifeFuels integrates three components – the Bottle, FuelPods, and the LifeFuels App – to turn ordinary water into a beverage packed with flavor, essential vitamins, and nutrients. LifeFuels bridges the gap between hydration, nutrition, technology, and sustainability, and is redesigning the way people drink enhanced water—forever. Connect with LifeFuels at @lifefuels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For more information, please visit www.LifeFuels.com.

About the Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

