LIFEAID Beverage Co.® Launch into Canada Exceeds Expectations

FITAID® Recovery Blend crosses border, outperforming expected sales in Canada

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- As 2020 begins, Canadians are embracing "vitamins you'll enjoy drinking." LIFEAID Beverage Co., the American beverage brand celebrated for its broad range of functional beverages, is expanding its availability into Canada. The first major push for the brand: post-workout Recovery Blend FITAID, the brand's top-selling drink in the U.S. and a favorite of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) devotees and professional athletes worldwide.

In Canada, the brand's sales are already off to a strong start, with the first month's numbers nearly doubling sales projections. During this period, LIFEAID also acquired over 1,000 new customers from e-comm sales, online registration and social media combined. The LIFEAID brand in the U.S. already has a powerful, engaged consumer base that propelled its U.S. direct-to-consumer sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019 to a year-over-year increase of 30 percent.

"Canadians are responding to the LIFEAID proposition of fitness, formulation and functionality. We expect to replicate FITAID's success in this market and potentially introduce other products specific to Canadian consumers, in the future," says Orion Melehan, co-founder and CEO of LIFEAID.

The LIFEAID brand is leveraging Canadians' passion for fitness to help expand its following across all provinces. It's a similar strategy to the one the brand deployed in the U.S. as one of the first beverage brands to market to followers and/or sell products at CrossFitⓇ boxes. Of an estimated 580 CrossFit affiliates across Canada, 275 of those gyms ('boxes') have already purchased FITAID for their members.

FITAID emphasizes clean recovery, with a refreshing citrus flavor and a proprietary formula of BCAAs for muscle recovery, Turmeric to help address mild inflammation, Electrolytes for hydration, and other impactful ingredients like Glutamine, Omega-3s, B-complex and Vitamins C & D. The Canadian formulation of FITAID is also low calorie— sweetened with raw organic agave (only 40 calories per can)—gluten-free, vegan, paleo-friendly, kosher and contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners or caffeine.

Following the successful introduction of FITAID into the Canadian market, the LIFEAID brand plans to next introduce FITAID ZERO, the zero-sugar, Keto-friendly version of FITAID. With the same functionality as FITAID, the FITAID ZERO Recovery Blend is only 5 calories—sweetened with monk fruit and stevia—which appeals to followers of the Keto diet as well as anyone avoiding excess sugar in their diet.

Now offered in 24-packs, shoppers in Canada can purchase FITAID directly online or in individual units at a retail location. To find a local retailer or affiliate near you, check out our store locator online at www.lifeaidbevco.ca/storelocator . For more information visit www.lifeaidbevco.ca .

With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health-and-performance-conscious consumers. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking." FITAID is the Official Recovery Beverage of the 2020 CrossFit Games. For more information, please visit LIFEAIDBevCo.ca.

