Life Extension® introduces Kenyan Purple Tea Crystals

Fast-dissolving purple tea is packed with healthy polyphenols.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple tea from the Emrok farm in Kenya's Rift Valley region is where the high altitude and rich volcanic soil is perfect for tea cultivation. The family-owned Emrok farm is 100% pesticide free and both Rainforest Alliance (SAN) and ISO 22000 certified.

Sourcing Kenyan tea and finding that Kenya is emerging as a unique supplier for socially and environmentally responsible tealeaf cultivation, Life Extension has introduced Kenyan Purple Tea Crystals in easy-to-use stick packs

"Among Kenyan teas, purple tea is unique," says Michael A. Smith, MD, senior health scientist with Life Extension. "With less oxygen available at the high peaks upon which it is grown, purple tea leaves produce less caffeine and more anythocyanins that are potent antioxidant compounds with well-established health benefits," notes Dr. Smith. Kenyan Purple Tea Crystals are lightly caffeinated with 1-3% caffeine, or 10-30 mg of caffeine per 1 g serving.

To create Kenyan Purple Tea Crystals, Life Extension uses patented PhytoClean™ technology, using nothing more than pure, clean water. This environmentally friendly extraction process also allows for a high recovery of polyphenols. Kenyan Purple Tea Crystals contain a significantly higher amount of polyphenols, twice as much per cup, compared with Lipton® and Tetley® green tea bags.

Kenyan Purple Tea Crystals are available in easy-to-use stick packs and dissolve quickly in hot water. Suggested retail price for a package of 14 stick packs (14 g, (0.5 oz) is $18. For more information call Life Extension at 800-544-4440 or visit www.lifeextension.com.

For over 35 years, Life Extension has been a pioneer in funding and reporting the latest anti-aging research and integrative health regimens while offering superior-quality dietary supplements. Life Extension develops and manufactures more than 350 science-based formulations that set the standard for quality, purity, and potency. A trailblazer in the $37 billion U.S. dietary supplements industry, Life Extension has a long history of offering prescient health guidance to American consumers, often years ahead of the mainstream medical establishment. Life Extension is an organization dedicated to finding new scientific methods to enhance and expand the healthy human life span. It funds research programs aimed at developing new anti-aging regimens and has donated more than $175 million to anti-aging research.

