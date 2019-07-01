LG Electronics And Pantone Color Institute Create Unique Color Experience At Café OLED

LG OLED TVs Bring Trending Summer Colors to Life in Multi-Sensory Experience Featuring Acclaimed Dessert Artisan Amirah Kassem and Digital Artist David McLeod



NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA and the Pantone Color Institute, the global leader in color intelligence, are teaming up for a unique pop-up café that celebrates the powerful presence of color. "Café OLED," open July 12-14 in the heart of New York City's SoHo district, will marry the billion-plus colors on LG OLED TVs with colorful artisan pastries designed by Amirah Kassem, cookbook author and founder of Flour Shop, and inventive tinted lattes, allowing consumers to see and taste color in a new way.

Showcasing the Pantone Color Institute's Summer 2019 Fashion Color Trend Report, a color overview highlighting the top colors fashion designers will be featuring for the season, Café OLED will bring to life this colorful palette of uplifting, joyful Pantone hues that lend themselves to playful expressionism, ranging from the tantalizing Pink Peacock and Tangy Turmeric to a warming Aspen Gold and nutritious Pepper Stem.

The stunning colors will be displayed throughout the space on critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs, where the canvas of the perfect black brings out the richness of each and every color. Their infinite contrast and high-dynamic range deliver a more realistic image unlike any other. The vibrant displays will be showcased through digital art created by multi-disciplinary illustrator and artist David McLeod.

"At Café OLED, we want consumers to see extraordinary color like they've never seen before, and we want to show them on the ultimate canvas, LG OLED TVs," said Michelle Fernandez, senior director of home entertainment brand marketing at LG Electronics USA. "LG OLED TVs deliver over a billion rich, accurate colors so partnering with the Pantone Color Institute, an organization that is dedicated to opening up the world to the power of color, is an absolutely perfect color match."

Sections of the café are dedicated to humanizing the Pantone Color Institute's Summer 2019 colors, bringing an emotional connection into both the physical and digital space, enabling the exploration of color psychology and distilling the relationship between color and senses.

"The Perfect Black on the LG OLED TV is the best conduit for displaying a range of colors, enhancing and emphasizing color's richness and beauty, and highlighting the important contribution of color in storytelling," said Laurie Pressman, vice president, Pantone Color Institute. "Color opens us to the world and when you have a pure black canvas like the LG OLED TV, we're able to see a visually realistic image like we've never seen before."

Café OLED features four colors from the Pantone Color Institute's Summer 2019 Trend Report in the space:

PANTONE 18-2045 Pink Peacock – The tantalizingly theatrical Pink Peacock emanates excitement, exerting a youthful and whimsical force and conveying a message of having fun with flair.

– The tantalizingly theatrical Pink Peacock emanates excitement, exerting a youthful and whimsical force and conveying a message of having fun with flair. PANTONE 15-1264 Turmeric – Outgoing and spontaneous with a touch of tang, Turmeric positively glows. Infused with energy and magnetism, Turmeric's self-assurance and warming presence is winningly appealing.

– Outgoing and spontaneous with a touch of tang, Turmeric positively glows. Infused with energy and magnetism, Turmeric's self-assurance and warming presence is winningly appealing. PANTONE 13-0850 Aspen Gold – Exuding the warmth and splendor of the sun, Aspen Gold brightens the day. Radiating hope and happiness, the inviting Aspen Gold stimulates feelings of joy.

– Exuding the warmth and splendor of the sun, brightens the day. Radiating hope and happiness, the inviting stimulates feelings of joy. PANTONE 17-0542 Pepper Stem – Zesty yellow-green Pepper Stem encourages our desire for nature's healthy bounty. Connected to newness and growth, a fertile green that speaks to reinvigoration and replenishment.

Not only will attendees be able to see extraordinary color, but they're also invited to taste it through pastries crafted by Amirah Kassem of Flour Shop, paired with inventive lattes developed by local New York baristas and inspired by the Pantone Color Institute's Summer 2019 Palette. Café OLED will run from July 12-14 at 386 West Broadway (between Spring Street and Broome Street) in New York City.

For more information on Café OLED, please visit http://www.lgusa.com/cafeoled. Learn more about LG OLED TVs at http://www.lg.com/us/oled-tvs.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

About the Pantone Color Institute™

The Pantone Color Institute is the business unit within Pantone that highlights top seasonal runway colors, forecasts global color trends, advises companies on color for product and brand visual identity and selects the PANTONE Color of the Year. Through seasonal trend forecasts, color psychology, and consultative color consulting, the Pantone Color Institute partners with global brands to leverage the power, psychology, and emotion of color in their design strategy. www.pantone.com/pantonecolorinstitute

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-electronics-and-pantone-color-institute-create-unique-color-experience-at-cafe-oled-300878584.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA