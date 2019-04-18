LET IT REIGN! Monster Energy Brings the World's Strongest Crowd to New York City to Celebrate the Launch of REIGN Total Body Fuel

REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate, all-in-one fitness beverage incorporating natural caffeine, BCAA and electrolytes, without sugar, artificial flavors or colors



NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy, a leading manufacturer of energy drinks, kicked off the launch of its fitness-focused beverage, REIGN Total Body Fuel, by enlisting hundreds of New York's most physically fit men and women to reign over Time Square's busiest streets for a massive consumer march and sampling event. Encouraging consumers to #RuleTheDay, the march was led by REIGN brand ambassadors, World's Strongest Man and "Game of Thrones" actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Thor) "The Mountain" and Fitness Expert and former WWE Diva Star Natalie Eva Marie, which stirred up a frenzy of excitement for the launch.

Perfect for energizing consumers pre or post workout, REIGN Total Body Fuel helps refuel, refresh and recover featuring 300mg of natural caffeine with zero sugar, zero calories and zero artificial flavors or colors. REIGN Total Body Fuel contains more CO Q10, BCAA's and electrolytes than competitor products and is available in six deliciously energizing flavors:

Razzle Berry: Dazzle your senses and indulge with a melody of sweet blueberry and tart raspberry.

Carnival Candy: Flavors of light cotton candy with a dash of fun, celebrate the carnival without the calories!

Peach Fizz: The bold and the bubbly, savor the flavors of succulent peach, with a hint of citrus, and a sparkly finish.

Lemon HDZ: A new twist on a classic treat, Lemon HDZ brings sweet and tart flavors that will brighten your day.

Melon Mania: Go crazy for delicious! Flavors of sweet summertime watermelon with a side of wild.

Sour Apple: Where sweet meets sour, pucker up for a flavor that will tempt your taste buds.

"Over the years, I've learned to push myself to the limit and then farther to achieve the goals I've put my mind to," said REIGN Ambassador Natalie Eva Marie. "The key to building my body and mind is to fuel it with natural foods and ingredients, like those in REIGN Total Body Fuel, that energize and inspire me pre and post workout."

REIGN fans can visit YouTube to view content from the march, and follow REIGN on Instagram and the hashtag #RuleTheDay for updates. REIGN Total Body Fuel is available nationwide. For more news and information on REIGN, visit ReignBodyFuel.com and follow REIGN on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Monster Energy:

