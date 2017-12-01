Lee's Coffee Expands to New Markets in Southeast Asia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec.1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's Coffee, a subsidiary of Lee's Sandwiches, is exporting their famous "Cà Phê Sữa Đá" to the Philippines, building on its partnership with S&R Membership Shopping. S&R offers high quality products with a wide- variety selection of imported grocery items from all over the world. In this world class shopping club, customers can purchase a variety of Lee's Coffee concentrated latte, vanilla latte, and triple shot latte 16oz bottles.

"We are proud to bring an elevated and unique coffee experience to Philippines with the introduction of our America's #1 Vietnamese Coffee," said Chieu Le, President of Lee's Coffee. "For many Filipino Americans returning to their homeland, the coffee will also bring to their delight a familiar taste of the California refreshment."

Lee's Coffee embarked on a mission to share their love and passion for Vietnamese style coffee in the United States. Through their family recipe, the "Cà Phê Sữa Đá" became a community favorite, propelling the flavors of their country into the mainstream with availability in Costco Wholesale, Lee's Sandwiches, and leading Asian supermarket chains in the USA, Philippines, and Vietnam.

About Lee's Sandwiches

Since 1983, Lee's Sandwiches has been committed to providing the freshest and highest quality of Euro-Asian Sandwiches and coffee to their customers. With over 60 stores in five states, the company is the first and only franchising Euro-Asian Sandwich chain. Recently, Lee's Sandwiches has opened the first Lee's Coffee Roastery in Orange County, California. The exciting and interactive Lee's Coffee Roastery is dedicated to providing small batch, freshly roasted, and specialty coffee beans from around the world.

Lee's Sandwiches has been partnering closely with the American Red Cross to aid many relief efforts, such as 9-11, the Indian Ocean Earthquake, the Haiti Earthquake, the Hurricane Katrina, the Japanese Pacific Earthquake, the Typhoon Haiyan, the Typhoon Soudelor, the Hurricane Harvey, and established the Le-Jao Center, donating a total of over one million dollars to the community.

For more information, please visit www.leesandwiches.com.

Media Contact:

Jimmy Le

(408) 275-0700

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lees-coffee-expands-to-new-markets-in-southeast-asia-300565028.html

SOURCE Lee's Sandwiches International, Inc.