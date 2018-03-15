Leading New England U.S. Resort Helps Americans Celebrate Royal Wedding Weekend In British Style

Rhode Island's Coastal Weekapaug Inn Offer Creative Events on May 19 To Celebrate Royal Events for Guests Across the Pond

WEEKAPAUG, R.I., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans who want to feel like Lords and Ladies are cordially invited to celebrate the May 19 Royal Wedding "across the pond" at the Weekapaug Inn, a member of the Ocean House Management Collection and one of Rhode Island's most quintessential New England resorts on the Atlantic Coast.

The Weekapaug Inn hosts a full day of British-inspired events to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry of Wales KCVO, and American actress and humanitarian Meghan Markle. The Weekapaug Inn and its British born Innkeeper, Simon Piers Dewar, look forward to offering a unique and memorable experience for royal watchers of all stripes, complete with British pomp and circumstance and an elegant and festive setting.

Live Wedding Viewing and Exquisite British Breakfast:

Guests are cordially invited to wear their most regal attire to watch a live stream of the wedding unfold, View the magical event while feasting on a traditional English breakfast including Lincolnshire sausage and Back bacon. Toast to the happy couple with a glass of Bucks Fizz, a classic British champagne cocktail. Breakfast begins at $65 per person, plus tax & gratuity. Seatings in The Restaurant begin at 6 am, in time to watch the event live at 7 am ET (11 am in the UK). Wake up calls available for in-house guests upon request.

A Royal Tea "Par-tea:"

Nothing says "royal" quite like an afternoon of authentic Afternoon tea. Highlights of the day will be shown on screen, while guests enjoy tea, tea sandwiches, savory scones with clotted cream and jam, "Fat Rascals" (a Yorkshire classic), custard tarts, and traditional wedding cake and cheddar cheese. Champagne will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle. As a special gift, Weekapaug Inn will give each attendee a traditional (individual) English fruit wedding cake with marzipan and Royal icing. Afternoon tea begins at $24 per person, plus tax & gratuity. Seatings in The SeaRoom and lobby from 3:30 – 5:00 pm.

Let Them Eat Cake – A Royal Evening Dinner

In the third and final event of the day, the Weekapaug Inn will host The Royal Evening Dinner. The dinner will feature the traditional English "Wedding Breakfast," a dinner given in honor of the bride and groom at the wedding reception. Menu will include traditional favorites such as beef wellington and Eton Mess, consisting of a mixture of strawberries, broken meringue, and whipped heavy cream. Dinner begins at $24 per person, plus tax & gratuity. Seatings in The Restaurant from 6:00 – 9:00 pm.

Book a Royal Stay at the Weekapaug Inn

Guests who wish to participate in all celebrations have the opportunity to stay at the Weekapaug Inn for the weekend. Travelers are encouraged to avoid early morning or late evening travel and enjoy the full lineup of weekend celebrations, while also experiencing thoughtful amenities and world-class hospitality provided by the Inn. Reservations can be made by calling 855-679-2995.

"As a former British army major, and an alumni of Sandhurst, the prestigious Royal Military Academy where both Prince Harry and William attended, it brings me great pleasure to offer these Royal celebration moments to our guests," said Dewar, Innkeeper and General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. "Weekapaug Inn will be 'the place' to watch the Royal Wedding proceedings, complete with traditional English food, flare and many quintessential British customs."

Throughout the day, Weekapaug Inn bell valet staff will be outfitted in the traditional red tunic and tall black bearskin headpiece of the castle guards, and Major Dewar will don the traditional English Morning Suit. Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion in wedding attire and/or traditional British attire and hats.

In addition to indoor events, Naturalist (aka Captain) Mark Bullinger, who oversees the Inn's watercraft, will offer cruises on the pond aboard the hotel's classic launch. "We will have her dressed to the nines in British bunting, and for the day we will dub her the HMS Quonnie Queen," says Bullinger. "Being on the coast of New England, the Inn will be an ideal locale to feel connected to the British Isles."

All events are open to the public as well as hotel guests. See this YouTube segment for an overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8UHoPnlf5A. #RoyalWedding details are available at WeekapaugInnEvents.com or by calling (877) 258-0324. Visit Weekapaug Inn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

About Weekapaug Inn

Weekapaug Inn is one of New England's best resorts and is a member of Relais & Chateaux, a group of leading properties around the world. Originally built in 1899 and reopened in 2012, the Inn is located in the scenic community of Weekapaug, Rhode Island. Guests enjoy sweeping views of Quonochontaug Pond and the Atlantic Ocean from the Inn's 31 guest rooms, including four two-bedroom Signature Suites. Amenities include farm-to-table fine and casual dining, a fitness center and outdoor pool, indoor and outdoor boutique event and meeting space, boating and access to a private community beach. The property's dedicated on-staff Naturalist helps guests discover and engage with the flora and fauna of their surroundings, via guided beach walks, boating excursions, biking, bird watching, stargazing, and more. As part of the Ocean House Management Collection, guests can enjoy the amenities and activities of both Weekapaug and the fifteen-star Ocean House, making the Weekapaug Inn ideal for business retreats, family vacations and weekend escapes. For more information, visit www.weekapauginn.com.

