Le-Vel Teams Up With Off Their Plate To Expand Domestic COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Partnership delivers 50,000 packages of protein-rich snacks to essential workers and families in need

BOSTON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doubling down on their commitment to help those in need, Le-Vel has announced a new partnership with Off Their Plate, a grassroots organization dedicated to serving healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of whom don't have time for nutritious meals. Through Off Their Plate and ongoing partner, Convoy of Hope, 50,000 packages of THRIVE BITES, an on-the-go snack made from premium grade dried beef, have been distributed. Each package of THRIVE BITES contains 16g of protein and 150 calories, is 98 percent fat-free, gluten-free and contains no antibiotics or hormones.

The partnership with Off Their Plate is the latest in Le-Vel's ongoing effort to help those affected directly by the pandemic. Last month, in partnership with nonprofit Rise Against Hunger and its partner Convoy of Hope, Le-Vel donated 140,000 protein-rich THRIVE Nourish meals to communities impacted by the virus. THRIVE Nourish is a humanitarian aid mix tailored to address the specific needs of nutritionally deficient individuals. Le-Vel has delivered over 416,000 THRIVE Nourish meals to date.

"As a global community committed to health and wellness, we're honored to partner with dedicated organizations like Off Their Plate to ensure that front line healthcare workers, who are giving everything to serve others during this critical time, have the nutrition they need. We're blown away by their selfless deeds, as well as, our community of caring Thrivers who continue to do their part during this pandemic," says Le-Vel President, Drew Hoffman.

Share the news with the hashtag #THRIVECares and join our community of Thrivers at Le-Vel.com .

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and THRIVE SKIN (a CBD skincare system). All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients.

In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit www.le-vel.com and follow us on social media on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Ari Johnson, The ACE Agency BL

ari@theaceagency.com , 916-420-4092

About Off Their Plate

Off Their Plate is a grassroots movement that began with a simple idea. We rally around the tireless frontline COVID healthcare workers by restoring work and livelihoods to our local frontline workforce. We can do more than stay home. Our work provides a conduit for the community to provide during a moment of crisis: provide nutritious meals to the hospital teams we depend on, provide jobs to those who have lost them. Together, we can help take one thing Off Their Plate. Support us here .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/le-vel-teams-up-with-off-their-plate-to-expand-domestic-covid-19-relief-efforts-301057284.html

SOURCE Le-Vel Brands