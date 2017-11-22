Le-Vel Introduces Thrive Lifestyle Shake In Candy Cane Flavor

Seasonal flavor delivers the taste you love with the nutrients you need

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't need to go without your treats this holiday season, but you can do it without sacrificing your health. Le-Vel is introducing Candy Cane as a seasonal flavor for the Thrive Premium Lifestyle Shake.

You'll get all the nutrients you need to stick to your health and wellness goals combined with the iconic holiday flavor of candy cane. The Thrive Premium Lifestyle Shake, or Thrive Mix as it's often called, is the first and only ultra-premium mix ever developed.

It's your secret weapon against holiday cravings by helping you feel healthier and more energized. And we could all use a little more energy over the holidays, couldn't we?

"We all enjoy those holiday comfort foods, but not when they derail our goals for the New Year," say Le-Vel Co-CEOs Jason Camper and Paul Gravette. "At Le-Vel, we've invested significant resources into the development of products that not only taste incredible, but also contain the premium-grade ingredients, superior formulas and delivery systems that help you live a happier, healthier life. Thrive Mix in Candy Cane flavor can help curb your cravings. It's incredibly satisfying and, combined with the other two steps of the Thrive Experience, provides a strong nutritional foundation for whatever the day has in store for you."

Thrive Premium Lifestyle Mix delivers this nutritional foundation with an ultra-premium, gluten-free shake containing a proprietary blend of vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, plant extracts, probiotics and amino acids. It's ultra-micronized, meaning that it's broken into fine particles to deliver maximum absorption into the body and contribute to lean muscle support, weight management and fitness support, all while tasting great.

Along with Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules and Thrive Premium Lifestyle Derma Fusion Technology (DFT), Thrive Premium Lifestyle Mix is part of a simple, 3 step regimen you complete before you even head out the door in the morning. The Thrive 8-Week Experience, in which consumers commit to those three simple steps for eight weeks and beyond, is the best way to start 2018 on the right foot.

But before we get to 2018, you can finish 2017 on the right foot with Candy Cane Lifestyle Mix. So, make your purchase now to enjoy the limited-time Candy Cane flavor. Le-Vel Candy Cane Premium Lifestyle Mix is available through the month of December but only while the limited supply lasts. For more information, or to order, go to http://le-vel.com

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations. Le-Vel's cloud-based infrastructure enables the company to keep overhead to a minimum while increasing commissions to its independent Brand Promoters and putting more money into the Thrive product line.

Le-Vel products include DFT, Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules, Thrive Premium Lifestyle Mix, Thrive Kids, Activate, Boost, Balance, Black Label, Thrive Café, DFT DUO, FORM, Move, Rest and Pure.

Le-Vel has more than 7 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico and exceeded $450 million in revenue in 2016. Le-Vel received Direct Selling News' Bravo Growth Award in 2016 in recognition for its extraordinary year-over-year growth – the largest in the world in direct sales.

For more information about Le-Vel, visit http://le-vel.com, Thrive2point0.com or find them on Facebook and YouTube.

