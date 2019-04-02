LBC Credit Partners Supports the Acquisition of Proven Partners Group, LLC

PHILADELPHIA, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LBC Credit Partners ("LBC"), a leading provider of financing solutions to middle market companies, provided senior secured credit facilities to support the acquisition of Proven Partners Group, LLC ("PPG") by Tilia Holdings ("Tilia").

LBC served as Sole Lender for the senior secured credit facilities.

Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, PPG is a leading contract manufacturer and packager of dried and powdered foods. PPG services global food and beverage customers across a variety of categories, including meal replacement and protein powders, coffee, snacks, creamer, cereal, baking items and other dried and powdered products. PPG's blending and packaging capabilities and flexible service offerings enable its customers to better manage their complex product portfolios and expand their distribution channel product offerings.

Tilia is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the food supply chain. Through an interdisciplinary approach to investing, Tilia partners with business services companies that support leading and emerging CPG brands. Tilia's investment team has complementary skills across operations and finance and provides expertise in scaling and growing middle-market companies. Tilia's sector-focused investment strategy has been cultivated across three-decades. Their governance process emphasizes stewardship in four types of capital: brand, human, social, and financial.

About LBC Credit Partners

LBC Credit Partners provides middle market and small-cap financing solutions supporting sponsored and non-sponsored transactions throughout the U.S. across a broad range of industries. With over $3 billion in capital commitments, we have provided in excess of $5.8 billion to over 216 issuers throughout our 14-year history.* LBC is headquartered in the Philadelphia area and has offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. To learn more, please visit www.lbccredit.com.

*Information as of December 31, 2018

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Rubano-Volansky

Tel 724-979-4293

Email: lrubano@50words.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lbc-credit-partners-supports-the-acquisition-of-proven-partners-group-llc-300822918.html

SOURCE LBC Credit Partners