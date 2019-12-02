Lavazza Unveils "Earth CelebrAction" the 2020 edition of its Calendar Photographed by David LaChapelle at Miami Art Basel

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavazza, Italian coffee company, is hosting a public art experience during Miami Art Basel to celebrate the U.S. reveal of its 2020 calendar, a project in partnership with photographer David LaChapelle. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the images within the calendar in a venue curated by LaChapelle himself, as well as trial Lavazza's new ¡Tierra! Organic coffee, a sustainably sourced blend. The experience is free for all visitors and will take place from Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Faena Bazaar in Miami.

The 2020 Lavazza calendar "Earth CelebrAction", an invitation for everyone to pay homage to the beauty of nature and to take care of our earth, is an ideal instrument for stimulating a critical focus on the present and use the beauty of art to engage and inspire in partnership with renowned artist. "Earth CelebrAction" photographed by David LaChapelle, celebrates the connection between humankind and nature and the idea that we have the ability to take action to defend the environment. LaChapelle explores a symbolic story in which the classical elements – fire, water, earth and air – come together in the presence of man in enthralling natural scenarios. The twelve images for each month of the year are a tribute to life and the transformational power of beauty that is capable of awakening and inspiring people, highlighting the reciprocity of all living things. Guests of the public art experience will have the opportunity to see the photographs on display in a setting completely curated by LaChapelle.

"Debuting the calendar in the United States with the help of David LaChapelle, who's equally dedicated to environmental conservation and art innovation, is a true reflection of Lavazza's mission and commitment to arts and sustainability," said Davide Riboni, President BU Americas & CEO Lavazza Premium Coffee. "The art experience in Miami will bring to life Lavazza's commitment to sustainability, culture and innovation in an interactive three-day event."

The experience will also feature Lavazza's newest blend, ¡Tierra! Organic, which is sourced wholly from organic crops resulting in a full-bodied and aromatic profile, with golden cream and a warm color. The blend has Organic and UTZ certifications, which guarantee social and environmental quality standards in coffee production as well as manufacturing of organic ingredients. The blend will be available at Fresh Market locations throughout Florida starting December 2nd, 2019.

The calendar art by David LaChapelle will be on display at the public art experience during Miami Art Basel from Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th at Faena Bazaar from 11:00am-8:00pm each day.

About Lavazza Group

Established in 1895 in Turin, the Italian coffee company has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Among the world's most important roasters, the Group currently operates in more than 140 countries through subsidiaries and distributors, with 64% of revenues coming from markets outside of Italy. Lavazza employs a total of over 4,000 people with a turnover of € 1.87 billion in 2018. [In its financial statements at 31/12/2018, for the first time Lavazza Group has stated its income and equity values according to international accounting standards (IFRS)].

Lavazza, one of the world's 100 most reputable brands according to the Reputation Institute, is now the ninth business globally for Corporate Responsibility in the 2019 Global CR RepTrak ranking, taking the top spot in the Food & Beverage sector, and the Italian business community. Lavazza created the concept of blending — or in other words the art of combining different types of coffee from different geographic areas — and this continues to be a distinctive feature of most of its products. The company also has 30 years' experience in the production and sale of portioned coffee systems and products. It was the first Italian business to offer capsule espresso systems. Lavazza operates in all business segments: at home, away-from-home and office coffee service, always with a focus on innovation in consumption technologies and systems.

Lavazza has been able to develop its brand awareness through important partnerships perfectly in tune with its brand internationalization strategy, such as those in the world of sport with the Grand Slam tennis tournaments, and those in the fields of art and culture with prestigious museums like New York's Guggenheim Museum, St. Petersburg's Hermitage State Museum and Melbourne's National Gallery of Victoria.

Companies that form part of the Lavazza Group include France's Carte Noire and ESP (acquired in 2016 and 2017 respectively), Denmark's Merrild (2015), North America's Kicking Horse Coffee (2017), Italy's Nims (2017), and the business of Australia's Blue Pod Coffee Co (2018). At the end of 2018, following an acquisition, the Lavazza Professional Business Unit was created, which includes the leading Office Coffee Service (OCS) and Vending systems Flavia and Klix.

SOURCE Lavazza Group