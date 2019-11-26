Laughing Man® Coffee Empowers Fans To "Donate A Smile" This Giving Tuesday

Mission-led Coffee Brand to Donate $1.00 to Fair Trade Coffee Farmers for Every Selfie Shared



BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all smiles! This Giving Tuesday, Hugh Jackman's Laughing Man® Coffee is making every cup (and smile) count by encouraging fans to simply smile to make a difference. For every smiling selfie shared using the Laughing Man® Coffee filter on Instagram Stories on December 3, 2019, $1.00 will be donated toward the Laughing Man Foundation, up to $100,000.

The brand, founded by actor Hugh Jackman, continuously strives to promote its mission to make the world a better place, starting with its local community – the farmers in coffee regions across the globe – by donating a portion of sales from each purchase directly to the Laughing Man Foundation.

"Every person has the power to make a difference," said Sarah Sperling, Brand Manager of Laughing Man® Coffee brand. "Our fans already "Make Every Cup Count™" by choosing Laughing Man® Coffee, and now we are asking our fans to help spread the word this Giving Tuesday – through their smiles."

To participate in Giving Tuesday with the brand, Instagram users can take a photo or video of themselves using the Laughing Man® Coffee (@LaughingManCoffee) Instagram filter. Upon sharing the filter in use, $1.00 will be donated to the Laughing Man Foundation.

Laughing Man® Coffee was founded in 2011 by Hugh Jackman following a trip to Ethiopia where he met a young coffee farmer named Dukale. Inspired by his perseverance and unwavering optimism, Jackman launched Laughing Man® Coffee to help improve the lives of coffee farmers, like Dukale. All Laughing Man® Coffee is Fair Trade Certified™, and a portion of sales directly support Jackman's Laughing Man Foundation to make a positive impact on coffee farming communities and deploy programs that clear the way to health, growth and success for coffee farmers and their families.

To learn more about Laughing Man® Coffee, visit www.laughingmancoffee.com. To learn more about the Laughing Man Foundation and its commitment to bettering the lives of coffee farmers, visit www.laughingmanfoundation.org.

About Laughing Man® Coffee

In 2009, Hugh Jackman traveled to Ethiopia to visit a community development project and met a young coffee farmer named Dukale, working to lift his family out of poverty. Inspired by Dukale's story, Hugh created the Laughing Man® Coffee brand and Foundation. Laughing Man® Coffee strives to 'Make Every Cup Count™' by donating a portion of sales from each purchase directly to the Laughing Man Foundation. The Laughing Man Foundation supports coffee farming communities and programs that clear the way to sustainable health, growth, and success for coffee farmers and their families. Investments are made in community-based programs, such as infrastructure, education and housing programs to complement the Fair-Trade coffee premium that farmers receive.

