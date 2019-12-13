Last-Minute Shortcuts for Holiday Cooking and Entertaining

Ease the Stress and Enjoy More Time with Foolproof, yet Impressive Ideas

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring on the Joy! Bring on the Cheer! Bring on the…Stress! The holidays this year seem to be arriving quicker than ever…and the pressure is on. While it is no surprise that holiday cooking and entertaining can be challenging, there are some secret weapons that can save a lot of time in the kitchen.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Food Association (NFRA) suggests making it easier on yourself and "chill" – the frozen and dairy aisles of your local grocery stores are full of shortcuts and holiday helpers to make preparations easier, less stressful, and more enjoyable for holiday events, family gatherings and even unexpected guests.

Top Tips to Reduce Holiday Stress

Cheat a Little: Cut yourself a break! You don't have to make everything from scratch. Dress up frozen appetizers with fresh herbs and dipping sauces; bake a frozen pie and serve on plates drizzled with chocolate and a dollop of whipped cream – giving them a more homemade look.

Cut yourself a break! You don't have to make everything from scratch. Dress up frozen appetizers with fresh herbs and dipping sauces; bake a frozen pie and serve on plates drizzled with chocolate and a dollop of whipped cream – giving them a more homemade look. Stock up for the Holidays: It all starts here – with a fully stocked fridge and freezer. Have plenty of breakfast items and snacks on hand, like frozen fruit, waffles, eggs, cheeses, yogurts, pizza, wings and more. It means you're ready for friends, family and guests, and you won't be making last minute frantic runs to the grocery store.

It all starts here – with a fully stocked fridge and freezer. Have plenty of breakfast items and snacks on hand, like frozen fruit, waffles, eggs, cheeses, yogurts, pizza, wings and more. It means you're ready for friends, family and guests, and you won't be making last minute frantic runs to the grocery store. Embrace the Shortcut : Supplement and enhance your holiday cooking with tasty vegetables and side dishes from the frozen and dairy aisles the store. Frozen rolls and refrigerated biscuits are great time-savers and taste like homemade. Stock up on frozen veggies for a quick side dish. All the peeling and chopping is done, saving you time. And you can use only what you need, and put the rest back in the freezer for the next time.

: Supplement and enhance your holiday cooking with tasty vegetables and side dishes from the frozen and dairy aisles the store. Frozen rolls and refrigerated biscuits are great time-savers and taste like homemade. Stock up on frozen veggies for a quick side dish. All the peeling and chopping is done, saving you time. And you can use only what you need, and put the rest back in the freezer for the next time. Get Inspired: Visit EasyHomeMeals.com or follow Easy Home Meals on Instagram to see and experience creative, inspiring Holiday meal, appetizers and dessert ideas.

Fun Holiday Entertaining Hacks

Try these creative uses of some favorites from the freezer and dairy aisles and be the talk of the Holiday season!

Replace ice in your cocktails with chunks of frozen fruit.

Cut cheese into fun shapes with cookie cutters to make it festive.

Make candy cane-shaped dinner rolls using refrigerated bread stick dough.

Pile frozen mini cream puffs into a pyramid shape to create an edible Christmas tree.

Accompany Christmas cookies with shot glasses filled with assorted varieties of milk.

Top your coffee, hot cocoa or eggnog with a scoop of ice cream to make them holiday special.

Bottom line - remember that you don't have to make everything yourself. Stock up on shortcuts from the frozen and dairy aisles, and make this holiday truly the Season of Joy and Good Cheer. Spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family and friends…and don't feel guilty about it!

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

NFRA (NFRAweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

