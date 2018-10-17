Last Chance to Save During FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com Online Sales Promotion: Offer Ends at Midnight

$10 gift cards to be provided for online purchases of $50 or more

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Midnight Wednesday is the last chance for consumers to take advantage of a sales promotion offering each customer who purchases $50 or more worth of products on www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com a $10 gift card, which can be used at more than 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores across the state.

The promotion commemorates a new FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com fulfillment center recently moved from a 4,000 square foot facility in the Lehigh Valley to a nearly 30,000 square foot facility in Montgomery County. The larger warehouse allowed the PLCB to expand its online offerings to include about 4,400 items, including its most popular items found in stores across Pennsylvania, as well as hundreds of luxury and Chairman's Selection® items.

FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com offers customers the convenience of delivery directly to their homes, businesses, or to Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations of their choice. The site offers one flat delivery fee for up to three bottles – $7 for delivery to a store and $14 for delivery to a non-store address in Pennsylvania.

The relocation of the e-commerce fulfillment center precedes a major redesign of the FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com website expected to be introduced in 2019. Future site enhancements will improve the customer experience through a mobile-friendly website, streamlined navigation and new functionality.

To be eligible for the promotion, which offers one gift card per order, a customer's order must total $50 before shipping and tax. The offer excludes special orders and licensee purchases. Orders may not be combined. The gift card can only be redeemed at Fine Wine & Good Spirits retail locations. All other terms and conditions for purchases made on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com apply.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide and licenses more than 20,000 beverage alcohol producers and retailers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $16.5 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies and local municipalities across the state.

For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

