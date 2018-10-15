LARQ Bottle Delivers Clean Drinking Water While Ending Dependence on Single-Use Plastic

The World's First Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Paves the Way for Healthy and Sustainable Living, Helping People Everywhere #DrinkBrilliantly

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, health and wellness brand LARQ introduces its highly-anticipated LARQ Bottle – featuring innovative technology combined with inspired design to give people around the world access to pristine drinking water, easily and sustainably. In a time of global crisis, LARQ's advanced technology aims to disrupt consumer behavior to help battle dependence on single-use plastic, while heralding access to clean drinking water.

"We know that pure water on-the-go and stinky bottles are the two primary pain points affecting one's adoption of reusable bottles," said Justin Wang, Co-founder of LARQ. "LARQ's proprietary UV-C LED technology is integrated into a beautifully designed product that delivers pure water from a self-cleaning bottle, and directly addresses these complaints."

Following a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign that resulted in $1.7M and broke the record for the world's largest crowd-funded hydration campaign, the LARQ Bottle is now available for purchase in five inspired colorways, at an accessible price point of $95 at livelarq.com.

Leveraging the most advanced technology in the world, the LARQ Bottle uses proprietary and patented UV-C LED technology to purify water and inner surfaces of the water bottle by eliminating harmful sources through a photochemical reaction. At the touch of a button, the LARQ Bottle eradicates up to 99.9999% of harmful and odor causing bacteria and viruses. The technology intelligently activates every two hours in a Self-Cleaning mode, basking the water and the inner surface in purifying UV light to keep your water and bottle free of germs.

"UV Light has been demonstrated to be a safe and effective method to disinfect water," said Dr. David Weber, M.D., MPH Faculty – UNC School of Medicine. "UV is environmentally friendly, leaves no residuals and is microbicidal – effectively killing germs."

This state-of-the-art capability enables the LARQ Bottle to uniquely address the most common consumer complaints raised about reusable bottles: odor and contamination, difficulty cleaning, and shortage of on-the-go access to pure drinking water. By emitting a UV-C light in the 280nm range – the optimal wavelength of light to eradicate bacteria and viruses, used in hospitals to sterilize surfaces – the LARQ Bottle is a safe, non-toxic and mercury-free choice for those looking to ban single-use plastics from their daily routine for good. The professional-grade stainless-steel bottle is free of BPA, BPS, and Phthalates, making it unlike any traditional UV water purification technology on the market. What's more, the bottle is double-walled and vacuum sealed so it can keep beverages ice cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.

A staggering 844 million people live without access to clean water. To bring safe drinking water to billions of people around the world, LARQ will be donating 1% of proceeds to benefit various charities that strive to make clean drinking water more accessible and omit plastic pollution, through its partnership with 1% for the Planet.

Abandoning single-use plastics is no longer an option – it's a must – and the LARQ Bottle uniquely enables people to do this in a healthy and sustainable way. Join the conversation and pledge to #DrinkBrilliantly by following LARQ on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About LARQ

LARQ was started with a simple vision where innovative technology can be combined with inspirational design to help people access pristine drinking water easily and sustainably. The company combines innovative technology with refined design to make it easier for people to make the healthier and more sustainable choice, anytime and anywhere. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information about LARQ, please visit www.livelarq.com.

