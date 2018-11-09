Land on the 'nice' list by giving a GrowlerWerks uKeg

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A GrowlerWerks uKeg is the perfect gift for beer lovers. It gives them the ability to keep craft beer and other beverages fresh and carbonated for two weeks or more.

Being able to enjoy fresh pours at home and on adventures is high up on people's wish lists. That makes sense with the Brewers Association reporting that the industry grew last year and more than 6,300 craft breweries operated during 2017.

The nation is brewing a lot of beer that isn't always available in bottles and is too good to pour down the drain when it goes stale in an inferior growler. Getting favorite beers home and enjoyed the way brewers intended is the uKeg's speciality.

These functional mini-kegs from GrowlerWerks are changing how – and how often – people enjoy craft beer. The portable, pressurized uKeg fits in the refrigerator and keeps oxygen away from beer, maintaining perfect carbonation from the first to last pour. An easy-to-use regulator cap, equipped with a low-cost, food-grade CO2 cartridge, partners with a vacuum-insulated, stainless-steel vessel to make the uKeg's unique benefits possible. It's available in both gallon and half-gallon sizes.

Pro Packs are available from GrowlerWerks, offering two uKegs for a discounted price. That comes in handy, as the uKeg is not only the perfect gift, it's an ideal companion for the season. It makes the Thanksgiving table, tree-chopping trips, dinner parties and silent nights in December even better. It can also help ring in the New Year with carbonated cocktails or please a kombucha-loving crowd on New Year's Day. It's a gift that gives all year long, enhancing every occasion.

Giving a uKeg usually sends people to the top of the nice list. It's also more welcome than a sweater. Cheers to that!

For more information, visit www.GrowlerWerks.com.

