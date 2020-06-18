Lancer Worldwide Continues Putting Customer Health & Safety First By Partnering With TendedBar

EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP SEES LANCER WORLDWIDE BUILDING OUT THE MACHINE INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE ONE-OF-A-KIND TENDEDBAR SOLUTION

SAN ANTONIO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancer Worldwide , the next generation beverage dispensing experience, today announced that it will provide contract manufacturing for TendedBar, a provider of sanitary self-service automated bars for high-volume events and venues. Both parties, being future-focused with a goal of continued safe beverage dispensing, will continue their mission of innovation in the beverage-technology space as Lancer Worldwide manufactures TendedBar's mobile units which are designed to provide a touchless drink service for consumers.

Adaptations to the recent COVID-19 pandemic have forced many hospitality groups to work quickly to reduce guest touchpoints and improve sanitization processes. The touchless mobile bar systems are safe, self-service and self-cleaning and incorporate Anti-Microbial screens and UV-Clean No-Touch Technology. Lancer Worldwide's distribution network combined with elite service capabilities brings an unmatched combination to the partnership which will be available for venues such as arenas, theme parks, amphitheaters, hotels, outdoor festivals, and more high-volume spaces.

"Our strategic partnership with TendedBar furthers Lancer Worldwide's vision of being the leader in safe self-serve beverage dispensing," said E J Morrow, Global President of Lancer Worldwide. "I'm extremely pleased to provide TendedBar with a manufacturing solution that revolutionizes the way consumers enjoy their favorite beverages at large scale events, hotels, airports, casinos, and beyond."

TendedBar was designed to help venues eliminate waste & increase efficiency at the touch of a button. Over the last few years the company has grown into a diverse group of advisors and investors with backgrounds in entertainment, food service, beverage, and technology. The bars are scalable to large applications and have the ability to serve over 40 cocktails in under five minutes. With new bars in production, TendedBar's partnership with Lancer Worldwide will see both companies focused on innovation while bringing the expertise of their two worlds together.

"We've always been about bringing the best drink experience to guests at the largest possible events and are excited to partner with the world leader in beverage dispensing manufacturing- especially with what's going on with COVID19-related requirements and the need to drive a safe consumer experience," says Justin Honeysuckle, COO, TendedBar.

In continuing Lancer Worldwide's focus on customer safety and a confident beverage dispensing experience, the new exclusive partnership with TendedBar makes the self-service touchless mobile bars ideal for events and venues of all types - not limited to restaurants and bars - as venues seek to meet new CDC recommendations in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the 'new normal.'

About Lancer Worldwide

Lancer Worldwide is the leader in next-generation beverage dispensing, established in 1967 in San Antonio, Texas. Lancer Worldwide leads in innovation and is committed to delivering a beverage dispensing experience that exceeds customer expectations. Through quality and a passion for innovation, Lancer Worldwide creates products that generate profit for its customers worldwide, and give them a distinct advantage in the marketplace. Lancer Corporation is a subsidiary of Hoshizaki Corporation, one of the world's largest suppliers of commercial kitchen equipment. Lancer Worldwide maintains sales and manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. www.lancerworldwide.com

About TendedBar

With strong ties to the sports and entertainment community, TendedBar has been built around providing secure, fast and automated drink service in places where a standard bar service is either slow, inefficient or not possible, such as stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and other high-traffic areas. Based in Jacksonville, FL since 2018, TendedBar launched the world's first self-service bar of its kind at ASM-Global operated VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena in 2019. TendedBar has since begun applications for hotels, resorts and cruise ships, and is now taking orders for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020. www.TendedBar.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lancer-worldwide-continues-putting-customer-health--safety-first-by-partnering-with-tendedbar-301079833.html

SOURCE Lancer Corporation