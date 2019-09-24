Laird Superfood Releases New Vanilla Superfood Creamer with Real Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla

The superfood brand introduces Vanilla as the seventh flavor of its renowned keto- and travel-friendly coconut creamers

SISTERS, Ore., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, producer of assorted superfood products, announces the addition of vanilla to the brand's popular Superfood Creamer line. The new Vanilla Superfood Creamer boasts a decadent blend of creamy coconut, real Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla, cinnamon and a touch of organic maple sugar to create a delightful mix of flavors in your morning cup of joe.

Many coffee creamers on the market claim to use "natural flavors," but do not actually use real vanilla due to the high cost of the pure ingredient. After years of research, the Laird Superfood team has finally discovered a vanilla source in Madagascar that would allow the company to use the highest quality vanilla in their products. In all, the Laird Superfood team spent four years developing the final product to ensure it was the most premium vanilla creamer on the market.

"Real, quality and healthful ingredients are at the core of what we produce at Laird Superfood," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "It's so important that we offer only the best quality products to our customers so they can sustain their active lifestyles without having to question what's in their fuel. As proven by our extensive development process with the new Vanilla Superfood Creamer, the Laird Superfood team will go to great lengths to ensure that only the purest ingredients are used to build our products."

Vanilla Creamer Details:

Simple, Whole-Food Ingredients: Sourced with care, the creamer's main ingredients include coconut milk powder, organic maple sugar, real Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla powder, Aquamin, organic extra virgin coconut oil, organic cinnamon powder and sea salt. No artificial flavors, additives or highly refined sugars.

Easy to Enjoy: Add 1 tablespoon to 8 ounces of hot coffee or tea, then froth or shake in a reusable bottle.

Environmentally Conscious: Not individually packaged and just .34 cents per serving, this superfood creamer creates maximum flavor at a fraction of the cost. No refrigeration needed.

This product release follows the brand's recent, limited time offering of the seasonal favorite Pumpkin Spice Creamer, a festive blend of coconut, pumpkin, spices and Aquamin. Vanilla Creamer is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com and in stores starting today for $10.95 per 8oz bag.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel to accomplish anything–no matter the mission–from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

SOURCE Laird Superfood