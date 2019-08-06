Laird Superfood Launches Unsweetened Instafuel, A Blend of Premium Coffee and Unsweetened Coconut Superfood Creamer

Leading superfood company introduces Unsweetened Instafuel as the third offering in the Instafuel line



SISTERS, Ore., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, maker of assorted superfood products, today announced the newest addition to its popular instant beverage line, Unsweetened Instafuel. The new Unsweetened Instafuel mixes premium freeze-dried 100 percent Arabica coffee with the fan-favorite Unsweetened Superfood Creamer to create convenient, delicious and functional fuel, all without sugar or anything artificial.

With its on-the-go convenience and superior taste, the Instafuel line allows consumers to create a perfectly balanced latte anytime, anywhere, by simply adding water. Most instant beverages sacrifice quality and flavor for convenience; Laird Superfood's Unsweetened Instafuel uses high-quality, whole-food ingredients to provide a rich, instant latte with no artificial ingredients and no added sugar.

"With the explosive success of our Unsweetened Original Creamer, we quickly began working on an on-the-go option that combined the power of our creamers with the convenience of an instant coffee or tea," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood. "We're always looking for new and innovative ways to keep our customers energized and in peak performance for their active lifestyles and the Unsweetened Instafuel offers an easy solution you can feel good about drinking."

Unsweetened Instafuel Details:

Third offering in Instafuel line alongside Matcha and Original flavors

Contains only four ingredients including coconut milk powder, freeze-dried 100% Arabica coffee, Aquamin™ and organic extra virgin coconut oil

No added sugar

No artificial flavors, fillers, gums or preservatives

No refrigeration required

All-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, vegan and keto-friendly

Not individually packaged and just $1.62 per functional latte serving, saving time and money

Unsweetened Instafuel is available for purchase online at lairdsuperfood.com. The product will be priced at $12.99 for an 8oz bag.

For more information and to purchase Unsweetened Instafuel, visit https://lairdsuperfood.com/products/unsweetened-instafuel.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, all-natural superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Laird Superfood products give you the fuel to accomplish anything – no matter the mission – from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laird-superfood-launches-unsweetened-instafuel-a-blend-of-premium-coffee-and-unsweetened-coconut-superfood-creamer-300896998.html

SOURCE Laird Superfood