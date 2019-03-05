Laird Superfood and Bunn-O-Matic Corporation Collaborate on New Coffee Equipment

Innovative maker of superfood coffee and creamers joins forces with leading beverage equipment manufacturer to release the Laird Superfood Crescendo Machine



SISTERS, Ore., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, maker of assorted superfood products, today announced a new partnership with BUNN, the global leader in commercial beverage equipment, to release a specialized machine for both its coffees and noncaffeinated beverages. The machine, labeled the Laird Superfood Crescendo Machine is the first vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO automated hot beverage machine in the marketplace and will be available for purchase or lease in the spring. This exciting new venture provides Laird Superfood the opportunity to disrupt the traditional coffee machine category with an all-natural offering that will appeal to health-minded audiences.

With the simple press of a button, the Laird Superfood Crescendo will combine hot water or brewed coffee with Laird Superfood creamers to produce a delicious superfood latte, superfood hot cacao or superfood golden milk with turmeric.

With an increase of accessibility to superfood drinks, customers will now be able to enjoy all-natural beverages in untapped markets, including convenience and grocery stores, corporate offices, hospitals and restaurants.

"We are excited to collaborate with BUNN to redefine the coffee experience for our customers by delivering a simplified method to craft power-packed superfood beverages at the touch of a button," said Luan Pham, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of Laird Superfood. "BUNN's industry-leading reputation and unmatched support network provides us with the peace-of-mind that our valued customers will receive exceptional service worldwide."

"BUNN's partnership with Laird Superfood allows both parties to meet the increasing demand for vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, hot beverages that healthy consumers seek. Additionally, the Laird Superfood Creamer line offers a variety of taste profiles that provide operators with the flexibility to customize their drink menus," Ric Martin, BUNN's Vice President of Sales, said. "We think the Superfood latte platform is long overdue and will be well received in the marketplace."

Laird Superfood and BUNN plan on unveiling the new machine at key industry trade shows this year, including Expo West (March 5-9) and the NAMA Show (April 24-26).

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, all-natural superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The company's products are designed to naturally keep you fueled throughout your day.

The company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. His passion project to perfect his personal regimen grew into a dynamic, innovative brand with a mission to bring clean, simple, and thoughtfully formulated superfoods to the masses. As one of the fastest growing companies in the natural foods space, Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally sustainable, responsibly tested, and made with whole-food ingredients that everyone can feel good about.

Whether you're a high-performance athlete, a busy parent or an ambitious entrepreneur, Laird Superfood's products give you the fuel to accomplish anything – no matter the mission – from sunrise to sunset. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

