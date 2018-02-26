ST. LOUIS, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- And The Winner Is… La Chance Vineyards!
LaChance Vineyards, an obscure new Missouri winery, was recently selected to participate in a unique event. LaChance Vineyards will be showcasing one of their signature wines in a goodie bag to presenters and celebrities honoring Oscar weekend, staying at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday, March 4th, in Hollywood.
The program is an upscale brand activation where celebrities discover exciting new brands, exclusive products and promote awareness. For LaChance, this is a great opportunity to help bring attention to their new wines and to help promote Missouri wines.
"The in-room goodie bag honoring Oscar weekend serves as a great awareness building platform for LaChance Vineyards and gives us the opportunity to connect with hundreds of celebrities and media outlets to share our story of LaChance wines. We want everyone to know that great grapes and great wines are being produced in Missouri," stated Harold Hamby, Owner at LaChance Vineyards.
LaChance Vineyards is located just a short distance south of St. Louis in Jefferson County near DeSoto, Missouri.
Contact:
Mark Russell
Director of Sales and Marketing
314-221-2351
190859@email4pr.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lachance-vineyards-four-seasons-goodie-bag-honoring-oscar-weekend-300603649.html
SOURCE LaChance Vineyards
