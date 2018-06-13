Labatt USA Partners with Grand Traverse BAYKEEPER® to Promote Local Water Stewardship in Michigan This Summer

Investment serves as part of Labatt USA's larger partnership with the global Waterkeeper Alliance to protect and sustain drinkable, fishable and swimmable water

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Labatt USA will partner with the Grand Traverse BAYKEEPER® to further its efforts to advocate for policies and actions that protect and preserve water quality throughout the Grand Traverse Bay watershed. Labatt USA will make a $10,000 investment to support the Grand Traverse BAYKEEPER®'s efforts, which is part of a larger investment of more than $100,000 with Waterkeepers throughout the Great Lakes region.

The partnership and investments align with Labatt USA's triple bottom line approach. The beer company prioritizes people, planet and profit, which includes measuring, reducing and mitigating its impact on the environment and society through investments, volunteerism and education.

"Not only is clean water required to make great beer, but it also means recreation on the water. By working to improve our water footprint, we're able to impact our communities to help ensure everyone can swim, boat and enjoy our local waterways throughout the summer," said Lisa Texido, brand manager for the Labatt Family.

"Clean water is vitally important for the Grand Traverse Bay region," said Heather Smith, Grand Traverse BAYKEEPER® at The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay. "The health of our water is directly linked to the strength of our local economy. We are grateful for Labatt USA's leadership and financial investment in protecting this natural resource for a variety of uses."

This summer, Labatt USA will release limited-edition "Loving Michigan" graphic cans of Labatt Blue and Labatt Blue Light, which feature popular summer water destinations including Mackinac Island, Grand Haven State Park, Turnip Rock and Ambassador Bridge. Loving Michigan cans will be available in all locations that sell 24-packs and 15-packs of Labatt Blue or Labatt Blue Light. In-store signage promotes the partnership between Labatt USA and Grand Traverse BAYKEEPER to help raise awareness of the importance of water stewardship.

About Labatt USA

Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Labatt USA has imported Labatt Blue from Canada since 1951. Today, Labatt Blue is America's top-selling Canadian beer. Labatt Blue has become the premier Canadian pilsener in the Great Lakes region and expansion markets across the U.S. First brewed in Canada in 1847, Labatt continues to carry on the tradition and heritage of the great outdoors.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopher

(716) 796-5940

lauren.christopher@nabreweries.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/labatt-usa-partners-with-grand-traverse-baykeeper-to-promote-local-water-stewardship-in-michigan-this-summer-300666035.html

SOURCE Labatt USA