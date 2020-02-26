La Colombe Coffee Roasters® Continues to See Record Growth with Additional National Distribution

Building on a successful 2019, La Colombe Coffee Roasters is set to see extreme growth moving into 2020, with the addition of over 15,000 stores.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After securing national distribution at Wal-Mart in 2019, La Colombe is continuing its aggressive growth strategy by capturing national distribution for its popular Draft Latte — a first-of-its-kind, ready-to-drink texturized coffee beverage that delivers the full taste and texture of a true cold latte – at Kroger and Walgreens in the first quarter on 2020.

La Colombe's core Draft Latte flavors; which include the Original Draft Latte, Triple Draft Latte, Mocha Draft Latte, Vanilla Draft Latte and Caramel Draft Latte, will be available in over 2,000 Kroger operated stores coast-to-coast, which include Kroger banner and non-banner stores such as King Soopers, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and Mariano's. Additionally, over 7,200 Walgreens stores and over 250 HEB stores will be picking up the Draft Latte core flavors.

Over 1,500 Targets will also be joining the list of stores soon selling La Colombe. In early 2020, it will be picking up La Colombe's newest non-dairy Draft Latte – Oatmilk Draft Latte. Finally, over 500 Target stores will be carrying La Colombe's single-origin 42oz multiserve bottle.

"Distribution is continuing to grow at record rates," said Todd Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of La Colombe. "With the addition of Walgreens and Target among many others to our family of retailers across the country, 2020 is ramping up to be another stellar year."

This additional distribution builds on La Colombe's previous successes. Last year La Colombe was ranked number 1 in dollar shares at Whole Foods, beating out competitors like Califia Farms, Bulletproof, Starbucks and Stumptown.1

The total ready-to-drink coffee category is $1.6 billion in annual sales,2 and is growing at an average rate of 10% across all channels. In the grocery channel, La Colombe's ready-to-drink beverages are one of the category growth leaders at +36%.3 Since the inception of the Draft Latte in 2017, Draft Latte has gained over 55,000 points of distribution nationwide and has achieved more than 52% ACV (Total US MULO).4

Recently La Colombe's Oatmilk Draft Latte won BevNET's Best of 2019 "Best New Product," an award which honors brands and companies whose performance over the past year has put them into position to create long-term change within the industry.

The explosive rise has made La Colombe a breakout brand. But coffee is just the beginning. La Colombe is currently innovating in other spaces, living up to their promise of liberating the café menu.

For more information on Draft Latte, the nutritional value, or to find out which retailers is carrying the can, visit our website or follow #DraftLatte.

ABOUT LA COLOMBE

La Colombe ( www.lacolombe.com ) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2020-2021. The company has also made headlines in the ready-to-drink business with its DRAFT LATTETM – the world's first-ever textured cold latte.

