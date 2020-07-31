Kraken On Ice: Kraken Rum Announces Official Partnership with NHL's Newest Team, Seattle Kraken

The Kraken Raises Spirits in Seattle as Team's Official Rum Sponsor

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After lurking beneath the frigid waters of the Pacific Northwest, the time has come for the ice to break and two legends to become one. Today, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum announces its partnership with the NHL's Seattle Kraken, to become the Official Rum of the league's newest hockey team.

The Kraken Rum will bring its legendary smooth and bold taste to players and fans, witnessing epic battles on the ice come 2021. Prepare to dive deep into the world of The Kraken through a series of digital activations, giveaways, cocktail samplings and fan experiences, which will take place in and around the new Climate Pledge Arena when it opens next year.

"The bold and distinctive brand of The Kraken Rum perfectly captures our spirit and resolve", said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "We're proud to welcome them as the Official Rum partner for our new team, and we hope to be drinking it out of the Stanley Cup one day soon."

"The Kraken Rum toasts the city of Seattle as we celebrate its newly established team, and us becoming the Official Rum of the Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken," said Mike Keyes, President & CEO of Proximo Spirits. "This partnership is the perfect match for our two brands as we share the fierce sea creature as our iconic mascot. We are excited for the Seattle Kraken to get on the ice next season, and to work together to make Seattle our most loyal fan base. Get ready Washington, it's time to drink the ink and 'Release the Kraken!'"

Seattle's future teammates and fans can 'Release the Kraken' today by sipping on the new official team cocktail, Kraken On Ice, and enjoy its uniquely dark, smooth flavor and blend of Caribbean spices. To find more recipes like this, visit www.krakenrum.com .

Kraken On Ice Cocktail Recipe:

1.5 ounces of The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum

Pour into rocks glass over rocks ice.

About The Kraken®

AS IT IS TOLD, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is an imported rum from the Caribbean blended with secret spices. Named for the sea beast of myth and legend, The Kraken Black Spiced Rum is bold, rich, black and smooth. AS THEY SAY, "To not respect the power of the Kraken is to not respect the sea." So drink with respect.

About Seattle Kraken:

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play its inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kraken-on-ice-kraken-rum-announces-official-partnership-with-nhls-newest-team-seattle-kraken-301103670.html

SOURCE Kraken Rum