King's Row Coffee Introduces King's Brew -- a Cutting Edge Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Line

New England-Based Coffee Brand Brings to Market Healthy and Innovative Nitro Cold Brews for Coffee Lovers



HANOVER, N.H., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New England coffee brand, King's Row Coffee (kingsnitrobrew.com), is launching King's Brew, a trend-forward line of best-in-class nitro cold brew coffees. Each recipe is crafted by James Beard Award-winning Best Chef Craig Shelton, who pioneered a Bordeaux-inspired blending method to achieve unparalleled flavor and smoothness in coffee. Flavors in the line include Original Black, Maple Water, Bourbon & Butter, Decaf Cappuccino and Mushroom Mocha. Unlike other flavored cold brews, King's Brew doesn't have more than a single gram of organic cane sugar in each can. Their superior bean quality, flavor-optimizing roasting process, and patented safety technology that eliminates the need for flavor-damaging heat pasteurization, yield a naturally delicious cold brew that doesn't need to be disguised with sugar, dairy, and additives. King's Brew can be found on their website and will be available this summer in New England Whole Foods, Market District, Central Market, Fresh Thyme, Festival Foods, and Roche Bros, with many more stores coming soon.

"We wanted to create a line of cold brew that was innovative and trend-forward, but also timeless. Most ready-to-drink coffees are unoriginal in flavor and full of sugar and calorie-dense additives. We wanted to make sure that our nitro cold brew offered something new to consumers, while also delivering on flavor, quality, health, and convenience," begins CEO of King's Row Coffee, Sam Sabky. "All of our flavors are geared toward a different type of coffee drinker, and each taste boasts its own benefits, making the drink as unique as the consumer."

Using only the world's best coffee beans, quality has always trumped quantity for King's Row Coffee. Their nitro cold brew line has swept the beverage market off of its feet with their forward-thinking formulas and high-quality products. The brand uses recipes developed by founder and James Beard Award-winning Best Chef, Craig Shelton. The result is an unbelievably delicious and velvety smooth coffee experience with 17-times less sugar than other flavored cold brews on the market.

"Our mission is to craft best-in-class cold brew. Most cold brew manufacturers buy beans from a roaster and have little to no involvement in sourcing or roasting, which are paramount to the end experience," begins the chef behind King's Row Coffee, Craig Shelton. "Their control over the flavor profile, other than adding sugar and additives, is extremely limited. We, on the other hand, are involved in every step, from the sourcing to the roasting to the blending, brewing and canning, which gives us the ability to manage quality at every level and ensure that the end flavor is truly exceptional. In doing so, we don't need to disguise our cold brew with loads of sugar and calorie-dense additives. It is guilt-free, royal indulgence, at an affordable price."

For more information on King's Brew and Kings Row Coffee please visit kingsnitrobrew.com.

About King's Row Coffee

King's Row Coffee is a New England-based beverage company focused on developing innovative and deliciously crafted coffee. King's Brew, their Nitro Cold Brew line, includes five flavors: Original Black, Maple Water, Bourbon & Butter, Decaf Cappuccino, and Mushroom Mocha. Each formula is crafted by Yale graduate and James Beard Award winner, Chef Craig Shelton.

About Craig Shelton

Chef Shelton graduated from Yale in 1982 with degrees in Molecular Biochemistry and Biophysics. When his passion shifted to the culinary world, his expertise in chemistry and physiology did not go to waste. Rather, they have proven to be defining factors in a 25-year reign over some of the nation's best restaurants and most coveted culinary awards. After sampling over 280 of the world's best single origins, he concluded that not one provided a perfectly complex and balanced tasting experience from start to finish. Thus, Shelton pioneered a Bordeaux-inspired blending method using only the world's best beans, through which he crafted a line of the most flavorful nitro cold brews, to conquer your day.

