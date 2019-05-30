Kimo Sabe Mezcal Names Mike Price Vice President Of Marketing

PASADENA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimo Sabe Mezcal has appointed Mike Price Vice President, Marketing, it was announced today by Jim Walsh (CEO) and Ashley Walsh Kvamme (COO), the father/daughter co-founders of Kimo Sabe Mezcal.

Mike Price comes to Kimo Sabe from Campari America, where he oversaw the company's extensive Whiskey portfolio led by the iconic Wild Turkey Bourbon brand. During his 8 years at Campari America, Price oversaw the company's US strategy and execution for Wild Turkey, including the brand's partnership with Matthew McConaughey and their highly successful "Real Bourbon, No Apologies" campaign.

Price has spent 20 years in Brand and Strategic Marketing managing consumer, trade and commercial campaigns across the Spirits, Beer, Wine and non-alcoholic beverage categories. During his career, Mike has worked on agave spirit campaigns for such major brands as Don Julio and Jose Cuervo as well as Espolon and Cabo Wabo.

Kimo Sabe launched in 2015 and it's now in 14 states with 4 more onboarding this year. While the three main expressions – Joven, Reposado and Anejo derive 95% of its sales, Kimo Sabe has an opportunity to expand its offerings into new lines like its Collecion de Maravilles, launched in 2018, and new concepts launching this summer.

"Mike will help us evolve both as a brand and as a category. His whiskey expertise will prove invaluable as Kimo Sabe helps mezcal mature and expand into a category to rival Scotch. The potential for the category is untapped and it represents our opportunity as a brand. We look to Mike to help us fulfill that potential," says Jim Walsh, Co-Founder and CEO.

"Mike will be a critical part of Kimo Sabe's next stage of growth as he will oversee our distributor support programs and, most importantly, build the energetic platforms that will communicate our unique brand proposition to the general consumer market," says Ashley Walsh Kvamme, Co-Founder and COO.

ABOUT KIMO SABE

Kimo Sabe, who is redefining and broadening the appeal of the agave category, is led by agri-business veterans and company co-founders Jim Walsh (CEO) and Ashley Walsh Kvamme (COO). Its USA headquarters are based in Pasadena, California, with its distillery and agave fields in Zacatecas, Mexico. In 2016, the American Distilling Institute awarded Kimo Sabe Joven "Best In Class," of all agave spirits (includes all tequilas and mezcals). The following year, ADI named Kimo Sabe's luxury expression "Cinco de Noviembre" "Best In Class" again for all agave spirits for 2017. In 2018 ADI named Kimo Sabe's Anejo "Best In Category" for all mezcals. Kimo Sabe is currently distributed in 14 states including California, Texas, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. Visit www.kimosabemezcal.com

