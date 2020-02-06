Kilbeggan Distilling Company Introduces Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey

Double distilled and matured in Ireland's oldest continually licensed distillery, Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still features a rare oats-based mash inspired by late-1800's recipes

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kilbeggan Distilling Company continues to revive Irish whiskey history and tradition with the limited-edition release of Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still, a mixed mash whiskey featuring oats, which were used at Kilbeggan Distillery in the 19th century. Pot Still whiskey is significant, as it is the traditional and distinctive style of Irish whiskey that was first produced in Ireland. The limited-edition Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still Irish whiskey will be available in the United States starting February 2020 with a suggested retail price of $44.99 (750ml).

"This remarkable whiskey is a glorious tribute to the traditional Irish pot still style and the community that kept Ireland's oldest continually licensed distillery alive over centuries of trial and triumph," said Michael Egan, U.S. Irish Whiskey Brand Ambassador for Kilbeggan Distilling Company. "It is a truly unique spirit, with a rare mash that has produced a flavor unlike anything available today."

Featuring a unique mash of malted barley, raw barley and 2.5 percent oats, the whiskey was inspired by recipes used at Kilbeggan Distillery through the late 1800s. In those times, oats were grown across the Midlands Region of Ireland and were commonly used by distillers like the Locke family at Kilbeggan for filtration purposes. The grain also imparts a unique flavor and creamy texture not typically found in Irish whiskey. The subtle influence of oats in this Kilbeggan Single Pot Still expression results in a whiskey that is soft and mellow, with a fresh, fruity palate. It has a light, lingering spice and a rich, creamy mouthfeel.

Double distilled to 86 proof in Kilbeggan's old copper pot stills – one of which is the world's oldest working whiskey pot still today – the new spirit is the second limited release to be 100 percent distilled and matured at Kilbeggan Distillery since its restoration in 2010. Kilbeggan Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks due to its soft and round character. It follows the release of Kilbeggan Small Batch Rye, another groundbreaking release and the first modern Irish whiskey of record to feature such a high quantity of rye within its mash.

KILBEGGAN ® SINGLE POT STILL | 43% ABV

AROMA

Initial fresh crisp aroma followed by apple, pear, and melon. Jasmine and hazelnut notes combine with a hint of honeycomb sweetness.

TASTE

Spice becomes apparent, but not overbearing, with summer fruits and citrus. Warming mid palate with a fresh mint leaf flavor leading on to a rich creamy mouthfeel.

FINISH

Initially soft, mellow, and smooth, with a creamy finish. Lingering spice and a dryness as the oat influence become evident.

Limited Edition Kilbeggan® Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey joins the U.S. portfolio alongside permanent expressions Kilbeggan® Blended Irish Whiskey (40% ABV) and Kilbeggan® Single Grain Irish Whiskey (43% ABV).

Note to Editors: What is Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey?

A single pot still Irish whiskey is produced only in Ireland, at a single distillery that is double- or triple-distilled in copper pot stills from a mix of malted and unmalted barley and up to 5% of other grains.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kilbeggan-distilling-company-introduces-kilbeggan-single-pot-still-irish-whiskey-301000500.html

SOURCE Beam Suntory Inc.