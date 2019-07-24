The Kids In Need Foundation Partners with Carrabba's Italian Grill to Host Back-to-School Fundraiser

Guests can help raise funds to provide school supplies to kids in need at over 200 Carrabba's Italian Grill locations on August 14



MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kids In Need Foundation (KINF), a national non-profit dedicated to providing free school supplies to students most in need, will partner with Carrabba's Italian Grill to host a Back-to-School Wine Pairing Dinner at over 200 Carrabba's Italian Grill locations throughout the U.S on August 14.

For thirty years, Carrabba's Italian Grill has been committed to supporting local communities. The Carrabba's Cares program allows restaurants to raise funds for local non-profit organizations, making an impact in their immediate community. There are several ways diners can get involved to help:

RSVP for a Back-to-School Dinner. Carrabba's Italian Grill will donate two dollars to KINF for every Back-to-School Wine Pairing Dinner sold and diners can reserve their seat at www.carrabbas.com/carrabbascares.

Round Up Your Check. All week long from August 12 through August 18 , Carrabba's Italian Grill guests can also opt to round up their check in order to make an individual monetary donation to KINF in the amount of the nearest rounded dollar.

"The Kids In Need Foundation has donated over $1 Billion in school supplies to kids most in need around the country," said Dave Smith, executive director of The Kids In Need Foundation. "As back to school season approaches, we are on a mission to ensure every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom. We are grateful to Carrabba's for their partnership and vison in helping us serve local communities around the country."

The KINF Back-to-School Dinner will be hosted on a national scale, however, local kids, teachers and classrooms will benefit from the proceeds of the event. Carrabba's Italian Grill and KINF will identify teachers with current applications on the SupplyAClassroom.org platform, who are located near Carrabba's restaurant locations, to receive support from the event.

KINF's SupplyAClassroom.org platform is a way for local donors to locate and directly support classrooms that are meaningful to them. Each summer, teachers from across the country can submit a personal statement and share how the classroom supplies will impact their students. Donors can search for a specific teacher, a city or state, or school district and find classrooms in a community in need of support. Donors can fund all or a portion of the school supplies, called Classroom Supply Boxes, or even fund multiple schools within a district.

"We are thrilled to partner with KINF and support its important, local work in each of our Carrabba's Italian Grill communities," said Mike Kappitt, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill. "Our guests share Carrabba's long standing mission to give to those in need and we look forward to raising much needed funds for KINF through our fundraising efforts."

For more information about KINF's Back-to-School Dinner and to RSVP to attend, please visit www.carrabbas.com/carrabbascares.

About The Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 Billion in school supplies since the Foundation's inception; and benefitted more than 6 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers in 2018. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill®

Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's uses only the best ingredients to prepare fresh and handmade dishes cooked to order in an open chef's kitchen. Featuring a wood-burning grill inspired by the many tastes of Italy, guests can enjoy signature dishes, including Chicken Bryan, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, Small Plates and sautéed-to-order Italian Pasta dishes in a welcoming, contemporary atmosphere. Carrabba's consistently ranks as a favorite in the Consumer Picks Survey by Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, please visit www.Carrabbas.com, www.Facebook.com/Carrabbas or www.Twitter.com/Carrabbas.

