The KIDS are Back in Town: 7-Eleven Brings Back Sour Patch Watermelon Slurpee Flavor

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The kids are back in town … both sour and sweet. 7-Eleven, Inc. is bringing back the Sour Patch Watermelon flavor to the Slurpee® machine. The drink is the most popular limited-time flavor in the history of the iconic semi-frozen beverage, and will be available exclusively at participating 7-Eleven® stores through February 2018, or while supplies last.

In 2015, 7-Eleven introduced the first Sour Patch Watermelon Slurpee flavor, which quickly gained a loyal fan following. The bright pink-colored Slurpee drink became the first featured (limited-time) flavor to become the top-seller ahead of the two perennial favorites, cherry and cola.

"Slurpee-lovers really, really love SOUR PATCH KIDS candy," said Sean Thompson, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and acquisition integration. "We first approached Mondelez about creating a SOUR PATCH KIDS Slurpee flavor after learning on social media that Slurpee fans were already adding the sour candy to their favorite Slurpee drink. Sour Patch Watermelon flavor was a huge hit then, and we expect Slurpee and SPK-lovers will be just as excited to try it this go-round."

Mondelez International's SOUR PATCH KIDS is the No. 1 sour candy brand, and a top-selling candy at 7-Eleven stores. Fruit-flavored Slurpee drinks also are among the most popular with 7-Eleven customers.

Fans of Sour Patch Watermelon can enjoy the iconic flavor not only as a Slurpee drink, but also as an exclusive flavor of 7-Select® Soda crafted by JONES and 2oz or 5oz bags of the classic watermelon shaped candy at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Customers can use the 7Rewards® loyalty program, available in the 7-Eleven app, when purchasing a Slurpee drink and earn points. They can then redeem these points for a wide variety of products from an in-app menu. All 7-Eleven proprietary beverages purchased in a cup continue to count toward the "Buy Six-Get the Seventh Free" drink offer. The app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google play and customers can sign up using the app, the 7Rewards.com mobile website, or chat the 7-Eleven bot on Facebook Messenger.

"Beverage purchases are a doubly good deal at 7-Eleven," said 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer Gurmeet Singh. "In addition to tasting great, they earn points and count toward a free beverage. With only six purchases required to get a free one, 7-Eleven has one of the best drink loyalty offers available."

Look for digital offers on 7Rewards for SOUR PATCH KIDS products in February to earn points and save money.

