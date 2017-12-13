Kick Axe Debuts With A Grand Opening In Brooklyn

New York's First Axe-Throwing Venue Opens in Gowanus

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kick Axe, a 7,000-square-foot axe-throwing venue that's the first in New York City and New York state, has opened to the public, complete with beer, wine, and malt beverages in a lodge-like atmosphere that includes a lumberjack-themed photo area. Kick Axe is in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Axe-throwing, a game of skill where players hurl a dulled hatchet at a wooden bullseye, is growing in popularity across the country. Kick Axe's Brooklyn location has 10 ranges for throwing. Each group of up to 12 guests is paired with an "ax-pert," one of Kick Axe's trained expert axe throwers, who first explains the rules and protocols before taking one pair of throwers into the range at a time to throw. Axe-throwing is open to participants aged seven and above, as long as they have the strength and coordination to safely throw an axe as judged the ax-perts.

In addition to axe-throwing, Kick Axe guests will enjoy a cozy lumberjack-style lodge, complete with Instagram-friendly spare flannels and faux hatchets.

"We're thrilled to bring the experience of axe-throwing to Brooklyn," said Kick Axe founder and owner Ginger Flesher-Sonnier. "Throwing an axe is a hugely satisfying, fun and easy experience. It's about momentum, not strength."

In addition to families and friends, Flesher-Sonnier recommends the experience as a perfect team building, birthday or bachelor(ette) activity.

Those concerned about the combination of drinking and axes need not worry: Kick Axe's staff has TIPS certification (Training for Intervention ProcedureS), a skills-based training program to responsibly serve, sell, and consume alcohol. Guests who drink must agree to do so responsibly.

This is Kick Axe's first location in the New York area. The company plans to open locations in Philadelphia, Orlando and Washington, D.C. A 75-minute axe-throwing session at Kick Axe costs $35 per person with online reservation. One-hour walk-in sessions are $28 per person.

About Kick Axe:

Kick Axe is a premiere axe-throwing experiential entertainment company with lodge locations in Brooklyn, NY and Washington, D.C. Ideal for gatherings with friends, team building, birthdays and bachelorette parties, axe-throwing groups are coached by Kick Axe's Ax-perts to hone their skills. Kick Axe is open to ages seven and above. For more information, visit www.kickaxe.com.

