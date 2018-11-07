Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. Continues Expansion Via Acquisition Of Innovative Food Sales

ODENTON, Md., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc. (KeyImpact) is pleased to announce that they have acquired Innovative Food Sales (IFS), further strengthening their commercial national and regional chain resources. This deal adds to a 13-year history of successful acquisitions and integrations for KeyImpact, including 48 local market and regional, sales and marketing agencies.

Since 2006, Innovative Food Sales has operated as a successful foodservice brokerage firm focused on commercial national and regional chains. IFS currently services Manufacturer, Distributor, and Operator customers out of four offices strategically located in Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; and Denver, CO.

Founded by Tim Doyle, Chris Cook, Rick Fergesen, and Greg Socha and currently led by Tim Doyle, Chris Cook, Greg Socha, and Brian Doyle, the organization has built strong client & customer relationships and delivered on client strategies that resulted in high growth. The IFS team brings over 100 years of combined experience in the foodservice industry at all levels including manufacturing, logistics, sales, research and development, QA, and marketing.

Tim Doyle states, "We are truly excited about becoming part of the KeyImpact team and offering 'Best in Class' National Restaurant Chain Account expertise. With the additional resources KeyImpact has in place, we will now be able to strengthen our ability to provide innovative product solutions and deliver more impactful results to make our customers and clients even more successful."

"The addition of Innovative Food Sales to the KeyImpact family is exciting," states Dan Cassidy, CEO of KeyImpact. "Their industry knowledge, relationships, and dedication to their customers' and clients' success complements the KeyImpact mission and makes them a great fit culturally. We look forward to continuing the relationships Innovative Food Sales has forged with their Manufacturer Clients, as well as national and regional chain restaurants. This talented team will be a big plus for KeyImpact Clients."

About KeyImpact Sales and Systems

Formed in 2000, through the merger of Key Brokerage in New Jersey and Impact Sales in Maryland, KeyImpact has grown to become the leading foodservice sales and marketing agency in the United States. KeyImpact represents manufacturers of food, as well as packaging and supplies, and provides sales and marketing services to distributors and operators across all segments of the foodservice trade channel. KeyImpact currently employs approximately 800 associates in 49 states with industry expertise in sales, marketing, culinary, K-12, military, college & university, contract feeding, retail, deli, national & regional commercial chains, recreation and distribution, as well as extensive product & category expertise. For more information, please visit http://www.kisales.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/key-impact-sales--systems-inc-continues-expansion-via-acquisition-of-innovative-food-sales-300744861.html

SOURCE Key Impact Sales & Systems, Inc.