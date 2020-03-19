Keurig Dr Pepper to Share 2020 Outlook During Upcoming Investor Call

Company Affirms Guidance for 2020 and Plans to Discuss Operating Environment Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) today announced that it plans to participate in a J.P. Morgan hosted investor call at 2:30PM ET today, during which the Company plans to discuss the evolving consumer and retail environment related to coronavirus and the actions the Company is taking to protect employees and ensure business continuity. In making the announcement, the Company affirmed its guidance for 2020, including Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 13% to 15%, net sales growth in the range of 3-4%, and reducing its leverage ratio to the previously-communicated guidance range of 3.5x to 3.8x by year-end 2020, driven by continued exceptionally strong free cash flow.

On the call, KDP will discuss the increase in demand it is experiencing for many of its products and the measures it has enacted to ensure adequate supply.

To access the call, please contact your J.P. Morgan account representative.

