Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results and Host Conference Call

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) will release its financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The Company will also host a conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 5:30 PM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (888) 562-3356 within the United States or Canada and (973) 582-2700 internationally and referencing the conference ID: 1292287. A replay of the call will be available, beginning November 7, 2018 at approximately 8:30 PM (ET) until November 21, 2018, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing the conference ID: 1292287.

Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

In addition, the Company expects to file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide unaudited historical pro forma financial results of the combined company, which includes the assumption that the merger to create Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., which combined Maple Parent Holdings Corp. (the parent company of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., occurred on the first day of fiscal 2017.

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

