Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Host Conference Call

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.



Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (855) 706-1600 within the United States or Canada and (615) 622-8563 internationally and referencing the conference ID: 8862329. A replay of the call will be available, beginning February 27, 2020 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until March 12, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and referencing the conference ID: 8862329.

Access to a live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Company's corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com.



ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.



Investors:

Tyson Seely

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3352 / tyson.seely@kdrp.com



Steve Alexander

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 972-673-6769 / steve.alexander@kdrp.com



Media:

Katie Gilroy

Keurig Dr Pepper

T: 781-418-3345 / katie.gilroy@kdrp.com





View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-to-report-fourth-quarter-2019-results-and-host-conference-call-300995545.html

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.