Keurig Dr Pepper Releases First Drink Well. Do Good. Report

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) today published its first Drink Well. Do Good. report. The report highlights a series of corporate responsibility commitments that were established less than a year following the 2018 merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. KDP's report also details performance in the Company's key focus areas of environment, supply chain, health and wellbeing and communities.

Commenting on the report, KDP Chairman & CEO Bob Gamgort stated, "In coming together as KDP, we are using our expanded operations, broadened community presence and combined resources to become an even better corporate citizen. Our Drink Well. Do Good. program demonstrates KDP's commitment to making a positive impact for all stakeholders."

Highlights from the report, available at www.keurigdrpepper.com/CR, include the following:





Environment : KDP has set an ambitious goal to convert all packaging to recyclable or compostable formats by 2025, while increasing the use of recycled content. The Company is on track to make all K-Cup® pods sold in the U.S. recyclable by the end of 2020, having converted all K-Cup® pods sold in Canada to a recyclable format in 2018. The new pods are made of polypropylene #5 plastic, a material that is widely accepted curbside for recycling, and the Company has conducted extensive testing with municipal recycling facilities to prove they can be effectively recycled.

KDP Chief Sustainability Officer Monique Oxender added, "KDP now has the scale and ambition to make a real difference to people and our planet, and this report marks an important milestone on our journey as a newly-combined Company. We will continue to track our progress and focus on turning ambition into action, continuing our demonstrated leadership in plastics recycling and responsible sourcing, while making new strides in other important areas."

KDP developed the report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, the most widely recognized sustainability reporting standards. The report was also developed as an annual communication on progress to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) principles and in line with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

