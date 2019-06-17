Keurig Dr Pepper Recognized as a 2019 Civic 50 Recipient by Points of Light

Less than one year since merger, Company honored as a Top 50 Community-Minded Company in U.S.



BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) today announced that it has been recognized as a 2019 Civic 50 honoree by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. The Civic 50 is a distinguished group of the most community-minded companies in the United States, acknowledged for superior corporate citizenship and caring for their communities. Prior to its merger with Keurig Green Mountain to form KDP, Dr Pepper Snapple Group was named a Civic 50 company six years in a row.

Under its "Drink Well. Do Good." corporate responsibility platform, KDP is committed to making a positive impact with every drink. The Company's community approach is grounded in aligning social investments with business strategy, encouraging and amplifying employees' giving efforts and supporting the communities where it operates. The Company's efforts include its Let's Play initiative, which, since 2011, has provided more than $38 million in funding to increase access to active play opportunities for children and families, as well as KDP's long-term partnerships with organizations like The Nature Conservancy and Keep America Beautiful.

"Being honored as a 2019 Civic 50 recipient is a tremendous recognition of our commitment to turning ambition into action through employment engagement, volunteerism and social impact strategies," said Vicki Draughn, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Philanthropy and Community Relations at KDP.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

Civic 50 honorees include public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program including investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

