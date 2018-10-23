Keurig Dr Pepper and Good Sports Announce Winners of Let's Play High School Equipment Makeover Contest

PLANO, Texas and BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) and Good Sports, a nonprofit that provides donations of athletic gear and sports equipment to deserving organizations, announced today that approximately $150,000 of brand-new sports equipment will be distributed across 10 youth-serving organizations as part of the Let's Play High School Equipment Makeover Contest. The contest asked high schools to submit a video that demonstrated the need for new equipment to transform their athletic programs. Funding for the equipment is provided to Good Sports by KDP under its Let's Play initiative that supports making active play a daily priority.

Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, was the grand prize winner and received a $100,000 grant for the equipment and uniforms necessary to transform its athletic program.

"We're excited for the students of Rancho to get new equipment and have new opportunities to access all the benefits being active can have on their lives," said Vicki Draughn, KDP's vice president, corporate communications and philanthropy. "Through our Let's Play initiative, we've seen the enormous impact being active and having access to play – whether it's hopscotch or soccer – has had on millions of children across the country."

Let's Play is an initiative by KDP that provides funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority. Over the last four years, Let's Play has donated more than $6 million in brand-new equipment to deserving organizations, part of a $38 million investment KDP has made in the initiative.

"Our partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper enables Good Sports to provide even more equipment to deserving youth across the country," said Good Sports CEO Melissa Harper. "Together, we are thrilled to support these important organizations and provide the tools and resources they need to keep children active, healthy, and happy."

In addition to the grand prize of $100,000, KDP will also award a $25,000 grant to second place winner Memphis School of Excellence in Memphis, Tennessee. The third place winner of a $15,000 grant is WT White High School in Dallas, Texas.

The remaining top ten finalist schools will each receive a kit of brand-new Physical Education equipment valued at more than $1,000: Miami Norland Senior High School, Miami, Florida.; Robert E. Lee High School, Jacksonville, Florida.; Spring Valley High School, Las Vegas, Nevada; STEAM Academy, Lexington, Kentucky; Northwest Classen High School, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Como Park High School, St. Paul, Minnesota; and Canyon Springs High School, North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. Formed in 2018 with the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group, we have leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and we market the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. We have an unrivaled distribution system that enables our portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's® and The Original Donut Shop®. We have more than 25,000 employees and more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America.

About Let's Play

Let's Play is an initiative by Keurig Dr Pepper to provide the funding, equipment and play spaces to help kids and families make active play a daily priority. Through Let's Play, Keurig Dr Pepper partners with two non-profit organizations, KaBOOM! and Good Sports, to build and improve playgrounds in underserved communities and provide grants for sports equipment. In this way, Keurig Dr Pepper is doing our part to help eliminate the play deficit by making active play possible for more kids. Since its launch in 2011, Let's Play has provided more than 12 million children with more opportunities to play via safe, accessible playgrounds and sports equipment. For more information, please visit LetsPlay.com or Facebook.com/LetsPlay.

About Good Sports

Good Sports gives all kids the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity by providing equipment, apparel and footwear to those most in need. Since 2003, Good Sports has provided more than $26 million worth of equipment to more 3,200 youth programs, impacting over FOUR MILLION kids. Good Sports has also been awarded a coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, the nation's largest charity evaluator, for sound fiscal management, transparency and accountability, for three years in a row; is a Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance accredited charity; and is listed on Social Impact Exchange's S&I 100, an index of top American nonprofits creating meaningful social impact. For more information on how you can support Good Sports, please visit www.goodsports.org.

